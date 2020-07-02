I have a picture of my grandfather, Adin Miller, at age 26 or 27, standing in the snow outside of his family farmhouse near Columbiana, Ohio. It was circa 1918, and he had recovered from his own brush with the “Great Influenza” that killed 675,000 people in the U.S. and up to 50 million people worldwide.
Since my recent ancestors were from Ohio, I thought I would read up on the impact of the great influenza on my “new” (17 years) home state of Nebraska. I learned that this deadly flu strain made it to the U.S. in early 1918 and reached Nebraska by October. According to History Nebraska, Red Cloud reported two deaths that month, and Omaha and Scottsbluff reported their first cases shortly thereafter.
Nebraska put directed health measures in place in 1918 to prohibit public gatherings: On October 7 the state ordered the closing of all “schools, churches, places of entertainment or public congregation, pool halls and other places of amusement.”
Did Americans wear masks in 1918?
According to Health Affairs blog, “the transition from recommending masks for health care providers to encouraging and even requiring masks in public happened gradually and inconsistently. Most famously, San Francisco, California, along with other Western cities such as Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, and Phoenix, Arizona, passed laws requiring masks in public. Violators could be ticketed, fined, and imprisoned. Within weeks, however, as the number of cases and deaths decreased, recommendations and even regulations to wear masks were relaxed and then eliminated.”
How well did masks work to reduce the spread of the 1918 influenza?
Not so well. However, the masks of 1918 typically were made of gauze material (this was even true of the masks for nurses and doctors!), which did not prevent droplets from passing through. Also, they were not worn correctly (fully covering the nose and mouth) or consistently, and often worn until they were filthy.
Let’s fast forward to 2020 and the coronavirus, COVID-19 …
Current studies show that a cloth face covering worn over the nose and mouth slows down the spray of droplets that comes out when we breathe, sneeze, cough, talk or raise our voices. This simple barrier prevents respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.
COVID-19 can spread from person to person when people are in close contact with each other (within 6 feet), so it is important to wear cloth masks in settings where people are close to each other or it is difficult to be physically distanced from others.
South Heartland staff is not surprised to find, through our COVID-19 case investigations, that close contacts are often associated with exposures at gatherings where people are not practicing social distancing or wearing masks.
What is happening? People infected with COVID-19 may be shedding virus two days before they develop symptoms. Or, they may be infected and shedding virus, but never develop symptoms. So, people may feel fine, but they can infect a lot of people unknowingly.
Don’t forget, the virus can’t spread in the community if it can’t get from one person to another, so let’s keep that from happening! We can do this by (1) keeping our distance (6-foot rule to reduce the spread) and (2) adding a mask “barrier” that physically gets in the way of droplets moving into the air when we breathe.
This is a really good way to protect each other from the virus.
Take home message? We are encouraging South Heartland residents to wear masks and practice social distancing. Not for themselves, but for others. It is the “I’ll protect you, you protect me” approach to winning the battle with COVID-19.
Want to know more? Check out these resources:
The 1918 Flu Pandemic in Nebraska, History Nebraska. (https://history.nebraska.gov/blog/1918-flu-pandemic-nebraska)
“Flu Masks Failed In 1918, But We Need Them Now," Health Affairs Blog, May 12, 2020. DOI: 10.1377/hblog20200508.769108 (https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hblog20200508.769108/full/)
Considerations for Wearing Cloth Face Coverings (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html)
Michele Bever, PhD, MPH, is the executive director for the South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 1-877-238-7595 or 402-462-6211.
