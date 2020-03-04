We have “leaped” over the end of February into March, but our flu season has not let up in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
You might know that South Heartland District Health Department monitors these things as part of our day-to-day activities. While the annual flu season is beginning to recede, there are always respiratory viruses circulating at low levels in our communities and this year we have the potential for the new coronavirus COVID-19 to find its way to south central Nebraska.
So, how can we protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our worksites from these respiratory illnesses and how we can prepare our families in case we are required to stay home for extended periods when we are sick?
Let’s start by focusing on what we can do in our everyday lives to help prevent the spreading of germs that cause disease. As a member of the South Heartland Health District family, your health is important to us. In an effort to keep everyone healthy and limit the spread of germs, here are some simple, yet essential, good health habits to practice (and kids, please teach these to your parents!):
Cough and sneeze etiquette
• Never cough or sneeze into your bare hand. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue to avoid spreading germs and then throw the tissue into the trash.
• Don’t have a tissue handy? Cough or sneeze into the bend of your arm. It may feel strange at first, but soon it will come naturally.
• Wash your hands as soon as possible after coughing or sneezing. Use alcohol-based hand gel, if soap and water are not available.
Hand washing etiquette
— Always wash your hands:
• after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• after touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
• after using the bathroom.
• after being near someone who is ill.
• after touching things handled by many people.
• before and after eating or drinking.
• after handling garbage.
— Wash your hands thoroughly:
• Wet your hands with warm running water.
• Scrub between your fingers, on the backs of your hands, and under your nails for the amount of time it takes you to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice.
• Dry your hands with paper towels or an electric hand dryer.
• Use a paper towel when you turn off the tap and when you open the restroom door to leave.
— If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based disposable hand wipes or gel sanitizers, keeping hands wet for 10-15 seconds.
Cleaning and disinfecting
• At work and at home, keep your telephones, computers and other frequently touched machines or equipment clean and regularly disinfected. Many workplaces and some stores now offer hand sanitizer in convenient places for you to use. Take advantage of these and utilize them after you have handled items that other people may have handled.
• If you work in or manage a business with customer traffic, consider making tissues and waste baskets available and stock hand sanitizer at checkouts or desks where your customers and staff may access it.
These simple activities can have a big impact on the health of our community. We encourage you to practice these good health habits, and we encourage you to implement them at home as well.
Next, let’s focus on being prepared in case of an emergency. To prepare your family for a disaster or a pandemic event, you can start by preparing your home. One simple step you can take now is to stock supplies for an extended stay at home. During a disaster, if you cannot get to a store or if stores are out of supplies, it will be important for you to have extra supplies on hand. These can also be useful in other types of emergencies.
Store a two-week supply of water and food. Store the following types of food:
• Nonperishable foods (those that will keep for a long time) that do not require refrigeration
• Easy-to-prepare foods
• Foods that you and your family regularly eat
Examples include ready-to-eat canned meats, fish, vegetables and soups; protein or fruit bars; and bottled water.
It is important to remember other necessities that are often overlooked:
• Regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply in your home
• Nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, fever reducers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
• Other essential supplies, such as soap or alcohol-based (60%–95%) hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, a flashlight, batteries, pet food, toilet paper, and tissues
While no one can prevent all disasters or disease pandemics from happening, we can all work together to minimize the impacts. Individuals and families, businesses, faith communities, schools and colleges, human services organizations — everyone, along with all of the agencies that are responsible for responding to various types of emergencies — are more protected and resilient when we plan together.
How can you get involved in protecting your family and your community? Check out these websites for more information, checklists and tips:
• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html
• South Heartland District Health Department website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
For more information on how you can help slow or stop the spread of germs: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html
Preparation Guide for Emergencies: For tips on how you can prepare for emergencies by stocking up on certain supplies: https://southheartlandhealth.org/what-we-do/preparedness/preparedness-kit.html.
Jim Morgan is the public health risk coordinator for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. He may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free 1-877-238-7595.
