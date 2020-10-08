Fifty-six additional residents of the South Heartland Health District have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus since Tuesday, the district health department announced Thursday night.
The 56 new patients include 28 from Adams County, 11 from Clay County, 13 from Nuckolls County and two from Webster County.
Since March 18, a running total of 838 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been diagnosed among district residents based on laboratory testing results. The disease is caused by infection with the new virus, which is on the move throughout the four-county area.
Running case tallies by county to date include 659 in Adams, 115 in Clay, 39 in Nuckolls and 25 in Webster.
Individuals testing positive for the virus may have no symptoms, or may have anything from mild symptoms to a severe case of the disease. To date, 14 health district residents have died in connection with COVID-19.
Three of the 56 newly diagnosed patients for Tuesday through Thursday have required hospital care.
To date, a total of 43 district residents have spent time in a hospital in connection with COVID-19.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, used her regular Thursday night update news release to encourage vigilance among district residents in protecting themselves and others from illness wherever they go.
“Respiratory viruses, like the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, spread from person to person mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks,” Bever said. “There is not yet a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, so the best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes it.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others, wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth when around others, staying home with any symptoms, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
“If you have symptoms, stay home from work, school and other activities, call your medical provider and get tested,” Bever said. “TestNebraska is available in our health district at Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, and at Hastings Convenient Care. To schedule a COVID-19 test, go online to testnebraska.com to complete a few questions and choose a date and location to be tested.”
The last several weeks have seen increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the health district and increasing risk for further spread of the virus in area communities.
“Together, we can turn the trends around by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person,” Bever said. “The ‘I’ll protect you, you protect me’ approach can help keep our schools, worksites, and events safer for everyone.”
For more health district statistics and information visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
