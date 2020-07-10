As local schools consider options for reopening in the fall, health officials say a key component will be face masks.
Cloth face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, when combined with everyday preventative actions and social distancing in public settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
“Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control,” the website states. “This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”
The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others and are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.
Face masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said face masks are just one of the tools that can be used to prevent transmission of the disease. Others include maintaining a 6-foot distance between people and staying home when sick.
That’s why those recommendations are included in the discussion as area school boards weigh options in reopening schools in the fall.
Bever said the health department has been working with the schools ever since they were closed in the spring. They provided guidance as schools started talking about graduation ceremonies and summer school.
Now, they are working together to reopen schools this fall while continuing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Public health across the state has been working together and looking at the guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics,” Bever said.
She said they have developed core principles for reopening schools based on past experience with other respiratory diseases and attributes learned about COVID-19. The goal is to avoid another complete shutdown of schools.
“We’re all tired and weary of this but it’s not gone,” she said. “We do need to continue taking actions to prevent spreading this if we want to safely reopen and not have to shut them down again.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends wearing masks if possible in its new guidance for reopening schools in light of the coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2.
“Cloth face coverings protect others if the wearer is infected with SARS CoV-2 and is not aware,” its website states. “Cloth masks may offer some level of protection for the wearer. Evidence continues to mount on the importance of universal face coverings in interrupting the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Although ideal, universal face covering use is not always possible in the school setting for many reasons.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics states some students or staff may be unable to safely wear a cloth face covering because of certain medical conditions, such as developmental, respiratory or tactile aversion. The use of cloth face coverings by teachers may impede the education process for some, including students who are deaf or hard of hearing, students receiving speech/language services, young students in early education programs, and English-language learners.
For individuals who have difficulty with wearing a cloth face covering and it isn't medically contraindicated to wear a face covering, behavior techniques and social skills stories can be used to assist in adapting to wearing a face covering.
Since some of the recommendations can't be used in every instance, Bever said they recommend people try to implement as many as possible to minimize the chances of contracting the disease.
“Our schools are different,” she said. “One size doesn’t fit all. We have an arsenal of things we can do but not all will work in every setting.”
She said wearing masks also can be a factor in determining whether a potential contact needs to be quarantined. When a new case is discovered, the health department does contact tracing to learn who that person has been in contact with. Depending on the nature of that contact, the person may need to self-quarantine as a precaution.
“If nobody was wearing masks and close together, then we would say most people are probably exposed,” she said. “We would assume that everybody needs to be quarantined.”
But if the contact was in a setting where people were wearing face masks, Bever said the exposed people may not need to be quarantined.
For the most part, Bever said many people have been adhering to those recommendations, which can be seen in the relaxed restrictions.
“Folks have done a great job here,” she said. “We really flattened the curve. That’s because people worked so hard. It’s because of all that action that we’ve had fewer cases.”
But that’s not to say the community is out of the woods. Bever said people need to maintain social distancing to keep the numbers low.
“I think everybody would agree that our goal as a community should be that we want to have safe events for people,” she said. “We can do this, it’s not really that big a deal. Let’s protect others and keep everyone safe.”
