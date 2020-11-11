HEBRON — Four hundred thousand dollars in federal funds are being steered toward the city of Hebron to assist with revitalization projects in the downtown area.
In a news release Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Hebron will be one of five communities across the state to share in a total of $2.195 million in Community Development Block Grant funding earmarked for downtown revitalization activities.
The Hebron award includes $400,000 in project funding, plus $35,000 in general administration funds and $10,000 in construction management funds, for a total of $445,000.
The money is to be used to address blight conditions throughout the downtown area, assisting with commercial rehabilitation of privately owned properties.
Projects could include façade improvements, repairs needed to correct code violations, and infrastructure improvements needed for compliance with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act.
Community Development Block Grant dollars are released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the states for economic development and community development activities in municipalities with populations smaller than 50,000 and counties with populations of less than 200,000.
Each state then awards the block grant money to communities based on a competitive application process. In Nebraska, the state Department of Economic Development administers the CDBG program.
The city of Hebron celebrated the impending CDGB announcement prospectively on Nov. 6 with a congratulatory post on social media.
“On behalf of the City and the Downtown Revitalization Committee we would like to personally thank each of you that participated in the community survey, attended the community/business meetings and provided letters of support,” the post reads. “We are also very appreciative to all the businesses that took the time to complete the pre-application.
“In a world of uncertainty, we are certain of one thing: Hebron is a town that knows how to pull together and make things happen!”
The Hebron City Council designated the downtown area as blighted and substandard in October 2019. The downtown redevelopment zone is called Redevelopment Area 2.
The CDBG dollars are to be matched by contributions of at least $100,000 from local business owners, with additional support from the Hebron Community Foundation and/or local economic development funds as allowed under Nebraska law with LB840.
Projects that are part of the downtown revitalization effort are to result in no displacements.
Fourteen local residents and business owners turned out for a public hearing on the grant application Aug. 27. Questions were raised, but no one testified against the proposed application at that hearing.
At that point, 12 letters of support for the proposal had been received by the city.
Other cities receiving funding under this round of CDBG awards are Crete ($445,000), Plainview ($435,000), Ravenna ($435,000) and Stanton ($435,000), all for downtown revitalization. A total of nine communities applied.
According to the Department of Economic Development, all nine types of CDBG funding opportunities in Nebraska are designed to support one or more “core objectives”: Benefiting low- to moderate-income individuals, preventing or eliminating slum and blight conditions, or solving “catastrophic health and safety threats.”
In Tuesday’s news release, NDED said each of the communities receiving downtown revitalization funding in this round “demonstrated a solid approach to impactful community development, demonstrating collaboration and support by local businesses and residents.”
“Our department is proud to administer CDBG funding on behalf of the state of Nebraska to help our communities achieve their goals for economic development and quality of life,” said Anthony L. Goins, NDED director.
