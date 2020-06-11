Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Aug. 1, 2007, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
KENESAW — After open-ing the Class C, Area 5 American Legion senior tournament with a loss, Hebron coach Don Wegener knew exactly what it would take for his team to battle through the losers bracket.
Strong defense, timely hitting and a whole, whole lot of Brandon Fangmeyer.
Fangmeyer came through again on Tuesday, pitching 12 innings and earning wins in both games as Hebron downed Campbell 15-3 and 13-3 to win its second straight area title.
Tuesday’s wins capped an improbable run through the losers’ bracket that included six straight wins.
The performance sends Hebron (23-9) into the Class C state tournament for the second year in a row.
Hebron will open state tournament play when it takes on Dwight, the Area 4 champion, Friday at 1 p.m.
“We knew we had a long road back,” Wegener said. “That first game was pretty devastating. We just told the guys that if they wanted to play more ball, we had to step it up. They responded.”
Campbell, which entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and had won three straight games before Tuesday, finished its season with a record of 22-4.
“It hurts because we are a better baseball team than what we showed tonight,” Campbell coach Les Gunnare said. “For whatever reason, we just couldn’t put it together.”
Working on short rest and with a state tournament berth on the line, Fangmeyer was at his best Tuesday. Starting both games, he allowed just five runs over 12 innings of work.
The right-hander allowed only eight hits while striking out 20 and walking just one.
“We knew it was going to be a long road and it would take a lot of effort,” Fangmeyer said. “After that first game, we got our momentum back and everything came together. It’s a great feeling.”
With his two wins on Tuesday Fangmeyer finished the tournament with four wins and a save while pitching in six of Hebron’s seven tournament games.
“He threw just exactly as good as I would hope,” Wegener said of Fangmeyer. “He was warm, he was fresh, he was controlled and he did just what we asked him to do.”
Not to be outdone, the Hebron offense turned in its two best performances of the tournament, pounding Campbell pitching for 28 runs on 25 hits in the double-header.
After being shutout for the first time all season by Kenesaw in its tournament opener, Hebron scored 62 runs in its final six games — highlighted by Tuesday’s outburst.
“We hit today,” Wegener said. “The first game was frustrating, but we knew this team was going to hit.”
Hebron forced a second game Tuesday with its 15-3 six-inning victory in game one.
Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Hebron broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning and ended the game via the run rule when it added five more in the sixth.
Hebron had 13 hits in game one and took advantage of seven Campbell errors, including two in the pivotal fifth inning.
“Hebron is a good ballteam,” Gunnare said. “They exposed us on defense a little bit tonight and that’s what really hurt us.”
Campbell appeared to be getting to Fangmeyer early in the second game, taking a 3-0 lead with three runs in the third inning.
Josh Oles led off the inning with a double and scored on an RBI single by Jason Konen. Kevin Terwey then reached on catcher’s interference and both Konen and Terwey would later score on Hebron errors.
Hebron responded with four runs in the fifth inning, taking a 4-3 lead that it would never relinquish.
Dalton Holtzen and Fangmeyer drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning before Chris Long and Thomas Yoachim followed with consecutive RBI singles that tied the game 3-all.
Two batters later, Yoachim scored on an RBI groundout by Adison Kenning that put Hebron in front for good.
“When we were down we just found a way to make something happen,” Wegener said. “We found ways to get things going.”
Just as it did in game one, Hebron used a big inning to put the game away — sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs in the sixth.
Hebron had six hits in the deci-sive inning, including two-run singles by Preston Lentfer and Fangmeyer.
Every Hebron starter had a hit in the second game, led by three from Chris Long, who also scored three times. Destry Kenning added two hits and two runs.
“They have been very motivated,” Wegener said of his team. “We were returning area champs and I think that was a big goal.”
Batting in the No. 7 spot in the order, Long finished the day with four hits and scored seven runs. No. 9 hitter Michael Elting also had a huge day, going 4-for-7 with five runs and five RBIs.
Destry Kenning and Lentfer were the other Hebron players who had four hits in the double-header.
“We feel like all the way through the order, we can hit the ball,” Wegener said. “We showed that tonight.”
Pitching with a lead, Fangmeyer was simply spectacular — retiring the final nine batters he faced, seven by strikeout.
Fangmeyer struck out at least one batter in each inning he pitched Tuesday and struck out the side on three different occasions.
“I had intended to pull him out after about four innings. But when he is having the success and they really didn’t get anything going on him, I said, ‘Why?’,” Wegener said. “We stayed with him and he came through.”
Despite throwing more than 180 pitches Tuesday, Fangmeyer appeared to get stronger as the second game progressed — striking out five consecutive batters during a span in the fifth and sixth innings.
“There is nothing better than this,” Fangmeyer said. “My arm feels fine. Right now, I feel like I could just keep going.”
The last batter to reach base against Fangmeyer was Kyle Schmidt, who led off the fifth inning with a single and was stranded at second when Fangmeyer struck out the next three.
In the second game, Fangmeyer allowed three runs — two earned— on five hits while fanning 12 and walking just one.
“It’s a great feeling going back to state,” Fangmeyer said. “This season our juniors made it and it’s going to be great for the community and this program.”
Game 1
Hebron.....................020 175 — 15 13 2
Campbell .......................00 101 — 3 4 7
W — Brandon Fangmeyer. L — Kevin Terway.
2B — H, Preston Lentfer, Fangmeyer, Michael Elting. C, Josh Oles.
Game 2
Hebro................... 000 048 1 — 13 12 4
Campbell..................003 000 0 — 3 5 4
W — Brandon Fangmeyer. L — Morgan Chase.
