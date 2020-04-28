Brad Henrie wants to serve Juniata and Adams County and have a voice in local government.
For that reason Henrie, 51, of 708 Brass Ave. in Juniata, filed to run for the District 2 seat on the Adams County Board of Supervisors. He is facing Glen Larsen, who lives in the Idlewilde neighborhood, in the Republican primary.
District 2 represents western Adams County.
“I think it would be a great experience and continue to network and feel good about contributing to your community,” he said.
He has lived in Adams County for 20 years, 10 of which have been in Juniata. He lives in Juniata with his wife, Melissa, and has two stepchildren.
Wanting to get involved in his community is the same reason Henrie became the Juniata representative on the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission.
He was appointed to the commission by the Juniata Village Board in January 2017.
He said he has enjoyed becoming familiar with planning and zoning regulations for the county.
Henrie doesn’t know Larsen. He just wanted to be able contribute to local government, have a voice and be part of the solution.
He sees his ability to make decisions based on facts, eliminating politics, as an attribute.
He works for MASE Enterprises, hanging telecommunications line as a subcontractor.
