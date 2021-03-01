Crazy to think a year ago we had no clue what was coming.
I was in Lincoln, aware that COVID-19 existed, yet sans mask in venues full of strangers covering a basketball tournament.
I stayed up late — what’s new? — watching St. Cecilia win its second consecutive Class C-2 championship.
Darn those Hawkettes for again drawing the nightcap on day one of this year’s Class C-1 tournament. Thankfully this go around it’s only for the first day; the semifinals and championship are morning games.
My face will be covered with a mask come Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and at Lincoln Southwest and North Star before that watching Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Exeter-Milligan in the Class D-1 and D-2 opening rounds.
Viewing the world in retrospect is always interesting. Last year, following the state tourney, I sent a tweet half-joking that questioned when it will be announced that someone attended the state tournament who had been a COVID-19 carrier.
Not a week later, the report came out from Crofton that a student had attended at least one state game and been positive for COVID-19.
That’s when I knew this was a big deal. But I still didn’t take it seriously.
The following week at the boys state tournament, which was limited in attendance to a short list of friends and family, I was still maskless (they weren’t yet required), walking the floor of the Bob Devaney Sports Center as I received word that the NAIA was canceling its basketball tournaments. Many NCAA conference tournaments going on simultaneously did the same.
Again, my Twitter fingers failed me.
“Please tell me we aren’t overreacting.” Send.
I was sad and I was the one overreacting. This virus, which has since taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in our nation, is to be taken seriously.
Lesson learned: Don’t speak out too soon about something I, a sports writer, know so little about. Heck, scientists are still befuddled by the strands of this virus a year later.
Multiple vaccines now exist, which is incredible. I will be thankful someday soon when my parents receive their doses.
I’ve got the antibodies, at least for now. Not sure how long they will be in my system.
So, it’s been a strange year. It has come full circle now that we’re back at the state basketball tournament.
Three Tribland teams are still alive in the title hunt: St. Cecilia (22-2), BDS (18-7), and Exeter-Milligan (23-4).
I’m excited to see what this trio does this week. St. Cecilia has an interesting road to a third straight championship, especially playing up a class.
The good thing for the Hawkettes is the Centennial Conference is largely composed of C-1 opponents. Two of them — No. 1-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (21-2) and No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran (19-2) — are in the field.
St. Cecilia beat GICC in the regular season finale 41-26. But based on STC’s district final against Bishop Neumann last Friday, I’d expect a much closer matchup. The Cavs had lost to the Hawkettes by 12 and 21 in their two previous meetings. Neumann also is responsible for GICC’s only other loss.
The Hawkettes were scheduled to play Lutheran back in early February, but a snow storm canceled it and no make-up date was ever announced.
STC draws Syracuse (21-3) in the first round and could see Lutheran in the semis, if both win.
GICC opens with No. 8 Winnebago (15-10) and No. 4 Broken Bow (23-1) gets No. 5 North Bend (21-3), the defending C-1 champs.
I’m interested in any matchup here for STC, which doesn’t have the scorers it has had in its two previous title runs, but has gotten along just fine with the seven regulars that have seen the court.
We’ll see if the Hawkettes, led by a sturdy defense, are up for the C-1 challenge.
BDS’ potential journey through Class D-1 is going to be difficult. Barring a substantial upset, the road for anyone in the class goes through No. 1 Pleasanton (25-1), the defending champion whose only loss in their last 55 games is to Adams Central.
The Eagles (18-7) face No. 2 Weeping Water (21-5) in the first round Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.
The same goes for Exeter-Milligan in D-2. No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (22-0) and Allison Weidner, a future Husker, head the class and look to avenge a state title loss to Wynot last season.
The Timberwolves (23-4) start with No. 4 Mullen (24-2) Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at North Star.
Rest of the field
In Class A, Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski leads No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (22-0) to what the Thunderbolts hope is a second straight title beginning with Millard North (14-9) in the first round.
Although, Pius has played a very weak schedule. Its three best wins are over Fremont (twice) and Southwest, who are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively. Many of the other 19 wins are over teams who barely finished over .500 or were well below it.
Millard South, the No. 2 seed, is only slightly more tested and has experienced a loss.
No. 5 Omaha Central is a sleeper in the class.
Class B is led by Norris (20-2), Elkhorn North (18-2), and defending champion Crete (21-3).
York (20-3) at No. 5 is a dark horse to make a run, although the Dukes have to out-duel Skutt and Husker volleyball signee Lindsay Krause in the first round.
I’m most intrigued with Elkhorn North, which is a first-year program comprised of mostly sophomores and freshmen, including Britt Prince and her Division I talent. The Wolves got all they could handle in the district final against Hastings, so it’ll be interesting to see how the young team plays under the bright lights.
Schedule changes
The tournament begins Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with all four Class A games and two Class B games.
The other two B games are Wednesday morning followed by all four C-1 games at PBA. Classes C-2 through D-2 will play at various Lincoln Public Schools. C-2 is at Southeast, D-1 Southwest, and D-2 North Star.
Semifinals for C-2 through D-2 are Thursday at PBA. Classes A through C-1 will play their semis Friday at PBA, while C-2, D-1, and D-2 have consolation games Friday at Northeast.
Championships are Saturday at PBA as usual, beginning with D-1 at 9 a.m.; C-1 at 10:45 a.m.; B at 2 p.m.; D-2 at 3:45 p.m.; A at 7 p.m.; and C-2 at 8:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.