GRAND ISLAND — There were a few moments in Tuesday’s Hastings boys game where it seemed like Northwest was going to run away with the victory. But every time the Vikings got a big lead, the Tigers clawed their way back.
Hastings trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but the short-handed Tigers managed to cut it to a two-possession game with 49 seconds left. Unfortunately for HHS, Northwest made 7-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to fend off the Tigers for a 63-56 win.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year; our dominoes always seem to be falling in the opposite direction,” said HHS head coach Drew Danielson. “Not having (Jarrett) Synek, it was a big deal. But I told the guys, we could have gotten 20-balled (Tuesday). But we continued to fight, continued to stay bought in and we played hard.”
The Northwest offense got up and down the court quickly, scoring in transition in addition to a consistent outside attack and a solid inside presence. The Vikings shot 53.8% (21-for-39) from the floor and hit 15-of-21 free throws, proving it had the ability to score in an array of ways.
“They’re a good team; their guards are really good. They have a combo between those three guards, and if you pressure one then the others get up and go a little bit. They’re tough to guard,” the HHS coach said.
Hastings’ offense, on the other hand, took a little while to get going. After scoring just 20 points in the first half, the Tigers scored 17 and 19 in the subsequent quarters.
HHS trailed by 11 points at halftime, but it was able to keep pace with the Vikings thanks in large part to some big shots from Gabe Garcia. The Hastings senior accounted for eight of the team’s 17 points in the frame, going 3-for-4 from the floor and hitting a pair of treys.
Northwest maintained it’s 11-point lead, 48-37, going into the fourth quarter, but Brennan Witte turned up the aggressiveness and helped the Tigers pull closer by getting to the free throw line. He scored six straight points for HHS and trimmed Northwest’s lead to 52-46.
Witte and Garcia combined for 19 points in the second half.
Hastings got as close as six points, but Vikings’ Jedrek Walford went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final 39 seconds to keep the Tigers at bay.
“Those guys have a lot of heart,” Danielson said. “I look on the floor and we have three guys that didn’t even play basketball the last two years on the floor at the same time. No excuses, but that shows on the floor at times. But I’ll never question the heart those kids have.”
Garcia led HHS with 18 points while Witte poured in 16. Landon Jacobus made it three Tigers in double digits with 10 points.
Hastings has won every game that followed a loss this season, and the Tigers will have the chance to keep that trend alive Friday when they host Class A foe North Platte (6-9). HHS then ends the regular season with five games in two weeks. Four of those are on the road, with one being against crosstown rival Adams Central on Feb. 9.
“We just have to stay bought in, stay together,” Danielson said. “One game doesn’t define us, and we’ve been really good at bounce back games all year; we haven’t lost two in a row. If we can do that Friday we’ll get back on a winning streak and continue to go forward.”
Hastings (8-6)....10 10 17 19 — 56
NW (10-6)..........15 16 17 15 — 63
Hastings (56)
Brennan Witte 16, Gabe Garcia 18, Roddy McClain 2, Landon Jacobus 10, Austin Nauert 3, Brayden Schram 4, Justin Musgrave 3
Northwest (63)
Parker Janky 20, Riley Anderson 5, Jedrek Walford 19, Sam Hartman 6, Alex Brandt 5, Michael Buhrman 2, Wyatt Jensen 2, Trey Holcomb 4
