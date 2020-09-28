KEARNEY — This year hasn’t been the ideal senior season for Hastings cross country runner Jaydon Welsh. After competing in the squad’s opening scrimmage on Aug. 27, Welsh suffered a hip injury that has kept him out the rest of the season, until Monday’s University of Nebraska at Kearney invite.
The cards were stacked against Welsh at Monday’s meet. Not only was it his first race in a month, but he was going up against some of the best competition in Class B, and the strong winds were wreaking havoc on the harriers’ times. But Welsh finished the race in 17 minutes, 12.2 seconds and finished fifth, which is an encouraging sign for things to come.
“I think his time was the same for what it was a year ago at the UNK invite, sot hat was encouraging. For Jay, although he’s only run one other competition, he’s got a good base built to allow him to bounce back on that. The nice thing is we have a couple of weeks yet to get some conditioning in to get ready for districts,” said HHS head coach Scott Rosno.
“At the 4K, my hip started hurting, but I knew I couldn’t drop out for a second straight race, so I pushed through and finished,” Welsh said. “I tried to race at Aurora and got almost to the 4K, but my hip gave out so I had to drop out.
“I think it was a pretty good race for my first time being back and with the wind.”
Welsh said he recently had an MRI on his hip and is close to 100%, but he knows that as this season draws to an end he wants to be on the course for the team’s final race.
The Hastings senior’s time was just 0.1 seconds behind what he ran at the UNK invite, when he finished third. Last year, he went on to place sixth at the state meet, and he’s hoping for an even better finish this season.
“Senior year, I’m going to miss this. A good team and a good coach,” he said. “We just have to hope we get through this season.”
Welsh’s teammate Landon Eckhardt also earned a medal, finishing the race in 19th with a time of 17:49.9. Eckhardt, also a senior, was pleased with the way he competed against the strong competition.
“I felt pretty good. I went out slow and ran it strategically and picked people off as the race went on,” Eckhardt said.
Eckhardt was part of the Tigers’ state qualifying team from last season. He said the UNK invite is a good opportunity to scout the competition for the state meet.
“We get to see who we’re running against,” Eckhardt said. “We have a pretty good idea who we’re going against and you can get an idea of who to run with at state.”
“I think it’s a great sign for those three that ran towards the front to walk away knowing that a majority of Class B was running (Monday); for them to finish where they did gives them a feel of where they can run a month from now,” Rosno said. “It also gives us a chance to see a few of the district schools we’ll see in a couple weeks.”
As a team, Hastings placed eighth with 158 points. That finish was very close to being a lot better. Jonathan Lopez, who has ran as the No. 1 or 2 runner for the Tigers in Welsh’s absence, went down with the finish line in sight. He did not finish the race.
The Tigers have suffered their fair share of injuries this season, but they know that when the are full strength — as they plan to be by the time districts and state roll around — they are one of the top teams in the class.
“Right now, we’re probably being held together with glue between our boys and girls, both sides. But I saw some really good courage from out of both teams (Monday) though,” the Tigers’ coach said.
On the girls side, Hastings’ top runner and defending Class B UNK invite and state champion Chelsey Espinosa was not in action on Monday. Rosno said she suffered an injury last week and is getting healed up before districts.
“She ran real competitive last Tuesday and won the Grand Island invite. But she definitely said she could feel something feel funny,” Rosno said. “It wasn’t until Thursday that we met again with the chance to do an end of the week workout, but you could tell there was something slightly off in her gate. She went and got things checked out Friday and was in a boot, so she’s doing some med follow up as far as health issues to address.”
Without Espinosa, the Tigers were 12th with 203 points. Kiernan Bierman had HHS’ top finish, running the race in 22 minutes, 20.5 seconds, which was good enough for 41st. Angie Ramirez was right behind Bierman in 44th with a time of 22:26.0.
The Tigers’ coach said Bierman has improved quite a bit this season, and he contributed a lot of the leadership in Monday’s race to senior Jessi Nguyen, who ran the race in 23:18.9.
Rosno said even without Espinosa lead the Tigers, his girls can push each other to get the best result.
“Obviously we’re not a top 10 team without her, but where you saw one of our runners you found three if not four more,” Rosno said. “We still scored okay today just because when you found one, you found four.”
Class B
Boys team results
8, Hastings 158 — 5, Jaydon Welsh 17:12.2, Landon Eckhardt 17:49.9, Matthew Ochsner 19:11.0, Kevin Vuong 19:21.9, Vinny Condry 19:41.1, Juan Ceron Millan 20:09.3, Kyle Siebrass 20:19.6, Evan Struss 21:21.3, Tethloach Duang 21:42.3
{div}Girls team results{/div}
{div}12, Hastings 203 — Kiernan Bierman 22:20.5, Angie Ramirez 22:26.0, Lilli Widhelm 22:57.9, Jessi Nguyen 23:18.9, Abby Fielder 23:28.7, Abigail Kerr 23:45.3, Reagan Shoemaker 23:53.9, Karla Ecoboza 24:11.2, Hayden Weiss 24:41.0{/div}
