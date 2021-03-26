After being crowned champions at the Doane University indoor invite last week, the Hastings boys track and field team notched another top two finish Friday, this time in front of the home crowd in the Tigers’ first outdoor meet since 2019.
A talented Northwest boys team took first place in the HHS invite, racking up 162 1/2 points. But the Tigers scored 123 1/2 points to finish second, still scoring 46 1/2 points more than third place Broken Bow. Hastings totaled 10 first- or second-place finishes.
“We had another good day; we still has a long ways to go as every team does,” said HHS head coach Dave Johnson. “Coming in, we knew GI Northwest was going to be good. They’ve got a solid team and really good people in a lot of events...But I thought we had some good performances.
“For our first outdoor meet our kids did okay.”
The Tigers had high expectations for the 2020 track and field season after a successful showing at the state meet the year prior. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented those expectations from ever coming to fruition. But, led by a solid group of returning medalists, the Tigers still expect 2021 to bring plenty of success.
“Like every track team in the state, not having a track team hurt us, and I think we took a step back a little bit in preparation and development,” Johnson said. “So, it’s taking a little longer to get that back than I anticipated. We still have to improve our approach to things and improve our practice habits because we are further behind than we thought we’d be because we lost that year. But the attitude has been good.”
One of those returning medalists is Jaydon Welsh, who had the top times in 1,600-meter run and the 3,200. He didn’t just win the races, either; he dominated them. In the mile, the next-fastest time was still 16 seconds after Welsh. The HHS senior then won the two-mile event by 21.4 seconds.
The Tigers also took first place in the 800, thanks to Landon Eckhardt’s 2:04.4 finish in the race.
Johnson said the two distance runners have what it takes to make this year a special season for the runners, but he said getting there is not going to be easy.
“In the winter, Jayden slowed down, as far as his training — he had a knee injury, and that put him back a little bit,” the coach said. “He has a lot of work to do yet before I’ll be satisfied with where he’s at. I have high expectations for him. We’ve got to get after it the next couple of months because I expect a lot out of him. The same thing with Landon Eckhardt. I expect a lot out of him also.
“So, we’ve got to get geared up. And we will; we’re going to keep working. Those guys are very talented individuals, our sprinters are very talented, and we’re luck to have a lot of talented athletes on our team.”
In the sprints, Austin Nauert brought home gold medals in the 100 (11.2) and the 200 (23.3) on a day that included weather conditions that were far from ideal for sprint events.
The HHS 400 relay team won the event with a time of 45.6 seconds.
“On the track, we did what we thought we would do,” Johnson said. “Our sprint crew did well. We have to get healthy there; we’re still a little beat up. But we’re looking forward to getting Carson Shoemaker back and helping us there.”
Johnson has been happy to see his field event athletes performing at such a high level. Brady Creech finished as runner-up in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11 inches. Continuing the success in the jumps, Austin Vandeventer placed third in the long jump with a distance of 19-10 3/4 and Connor Riley was fourth (38-5) in the triple jump.
If the HHS jumpers can continue that kind of success, the Tigers could be primed for a year similar to one they expected in 2020.
“I think the field events have been a little bit better than I anticipated so far, so that’s been a nice surprise. Graduation really hurt us in the field,” Johnson said. “In the track, we have eight returning state medalists that medaled as sophomores, so we’re pretty experienced there. But even though they’re experienced, not having that year last year has slowed our progress.”
Doniphan-Trumbull also competed in the invite, placing fifth with 47 points. Myles Sadd led the Cardinals with a first-place finish in the high jump, where he tied a school record clearing 6 feet, 3 inches. Sadd was also fourth in the long jump (19-7 1/4).
Colton Horne also won a gold medal, throwing for the top distance in the discus, 120-4. He also finished second in the shot put (42-8 1/4). Ayden King placed second in the 200 (23.5) while also tying for third place in the 100 (11.4)
Team results
2, Hastings 123 1/2; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 47
Individual results
3,200 — 3, Hastings 9:20.0
110 hurdles — 6, Hunter Krueger, HHS, 21.0
100 — 1, Austin Nauert, HHS, 11.2; 2, Zaide Weidner, HHS, 11.3; 3, Ayden King, D-T, 11.4; 5, David Smith, HHS, 11.5
1,600 — 1, Jaydon Welsh, HHS, 4:39.40
400 relay — 1, Hastings 45.6
400 — 6, Ian Osler, D-T, 56.8
800 — 1, Landon Eckhardt, HHS, 2:04.4; 2, Matthew Ochsner, HHS, 2:08.4; 4, Jonathan Lopez, HHS, 2:11.6
200 — 1, Austin Nauert, HHS, 23.3; 2, Ayden King, D-T, 23.5; 4, David Smith, HHS, 24.3
3,200 — 1, Jaydon Welsh, HHS, 10:24.3
1,600 relay — 2, Hastings 3:43.8
High jump — 1, Myles Sadd, D-T, 6-3; 2, Brady Creech, HHS, 5-11; 4, Nolan Studley, HHS, 5-10; 5, Jaden Williams, D-T, 5-4
Discus — 1, Colton Horne, D-T, 120-4
Shot put — 2, Colton Horne, D-T, 42-8 1/4
Long jump — 3, Austin Vandeventer, HHS, 19-10 3/4; 4, Myles Sadd, D-T, 19-7 1/4; 6, Cale Gowen, HHS, 18-8 1/4
Triple jump — 4, Riley Connor, HHS, 38-5
