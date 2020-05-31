The spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, put a halt to many aspects of our everyday life. It has caused families and organizations to adapt to the situation and change their definition of “normal.”
The National Speech and Debate Association changed the way it normally handles qualifying for the national competition and the way teams will compete on the national stage. And Hastings High, a team that struggled early in the season, will be competing in this new format after qualifying for the first time in more than 20 years.
But this year’s national tournament will be unlike any before, as it will be an online tournament.
HHS coach Delta Fajardo-Norton said everyone competing in the tournament is in unfamiliar territory.
“Honestly, it’s new to pretty much everybody,” she said.
The entire season has been anything but normal for Hastings High. Fajardo-Norton said her team usually gets off to a fast start to the season, but this year it experienced some early struggles.
HHS has a debate class, so it often goes into the season a little more prepared than other teams. This year, however, HHS found itself starting out behind the competition. And those early struggles had Fajardo-Norton somewhat concerned with how the season would progress.
“In the early fall, before the season began, there were a couple of schools that decided to do pre-tournaments, novice tournaments ... I usually anticipate us doing really well at the first tournament of the season. Unfortunately, the first tournament of the season for us was not the first tournament of the season for everyone. By the time we were ready to go, everyone else had lots of experience,” she said.
But even with the slow start, the HHS team saw better results as the season went on, and soon it found itself confident and prepared to take on the competition at the national qualifying tournament.
But, in the days leading up to the tournament, competitions and social events were canceled due to the virus. And one of those competitions was the qualifier.
Rather than competing for the chance to move on to the national tournament, Hastings had to submit an application that included results and records from throughout the season. The team would be judged by its performance throughout the season rather than just at the final competition. And when Fajardo-Norton found out that her team, which had struggled at the start of the season, had earned its spot in the national competition, she was excited that its hard work to improve had paid off.
“Being able to do this by the end of the year, I was very proud of my kids because we came up as underdogs, I feel like,” she said. “I called everyone, and they were all very, very happy about the idea.”
The national tournament will be June 14-19, and Hastings High has five debaters preparing for it; they’ll be split into two categories.
In the Congress tournament, Linnea Howie and Hannah Tunks will be representing Hastings. Meanwhile, Christine and Pauline Jonglertham and Benjamin Anderson will all be competing in Worlds Schools debate competition.
Hannah and Christine are both seniors, as Christine is in her fourth year of debate and Hannah is in her third.
Linnea and Hannah will have more than 15 topics to research before the tournament, and they’ll be given fake legislation for which they will have to write outlines and give three-minute speeches on the topic. Hastings is just one of hundreds of teams competing in a tournament field that eventually will be whittled down to six to eight teams before a winner is declared.
As for the Worlds Schools competition, Fajardo-Norton said some of the topics to be studied are sent out to the qualifiers, but there are also some that will be a surprise until the tournament.
“They’re basically ready to debate half of the topics, then they get a random topic and get an hour to prep. So, one round you know what you’re talking about and the next you have no clue,” she said. “Of the five members, three of them get up and do the talking. Each of them specializes in a specific topic, so they can switch out who does the speaking and who does the research and backup work.”
The Worlds team is actually combined with schools from Lincoln. Lincoln East coach John Holen looked at each debater’s application and assembled two teams of five — including the HHS trio — to send to nationals.
Like the season, preparation for the national tournament has been anything but normal, as Fajardo-Norton has had to hold practice with her students virtually.
“What I’m doing, is I’m doing Zoom with my debaters; they know how to write speeches and how to deliver their speeches, so really what we need to focus on is their visual performances. Any practice I’m doing with Congress is going to focus on their non-verbals and their volume and things like that,” she said.
It hasn’t been officially announced that the tournament will be conducted via Zoom, but officials did recommend using the platform when training for the competition.
The tournament will be streamed online at speechanddebate.org/live.
Hastings High’s first national qualification in two-plus decades accompanied some other individual accolades from this season.
Christine Jonglertham received Superior Distinction from the National Speech and Debate Association — a recognition that hasn’t been awarded to a Hastings High debater since 2005 — and she also was named Academic All-American.
In addition, Fajardo-Norton, who is in her 17th year as the HHS coach, was named Nebraska South District Coach of the Year.
Fajardo-Norton said Hastings High Activities Director Tracy Douglas received NSDA Activities Director of the Year honors, as well, and added that Douglas has been a huge part in keeping the HHS debate team active while other schools are seeing their programs diminish or even discontinued.
“We’re basically the only debate team left west of Lincoln, and Tracy has done so much to keep us going,” the HHS debate coach said. “I wrote that recommendation for what she did for us; she does a lot for us to keep our time alive.”
