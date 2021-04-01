GRAND ISLAND — For the third time in six games this season, Hastings found itself in a shootout following 100 minutes of soccer.
Heading into Thursday’s road match with Grand Island (1-6), the Tigers were 1-1 in shootouts, losing to Norfolk 1-0 on March 20 and beating Kearney Catholic 1-0 on Tuesday.
But, as was represented in the 80 minutes of regulation and extra 20, HHS couldn’t place the pressure entirely on the Islanders. Not even with penalty kicks.
The back-and-forth match ended with the home squad on top, 2-1 in PKs.
The pair of teams played a fairly even match, but the 50-50 element of the shootout favored GISH, which converted two of its four PKs. The Islanders didn’t need a fifth kick after Hastings, which shot first as the visitor, missed its fifth attempt.
“It’s just whatever keeper can make stops and the shooters have to make it,” Hastings coach Melissa Everson said of the shootout. “That’s just the way it goes, though, some games.”
Guadalupe Hernandez put Grand Island ahead 1-0 with her grounder to the back left corner past Hastings keeper Summer Parnell.
Hastings’ Kaela Thompson tied the match at 1-1 by going right with her kick, but GISH’s Kenzie Rodriguez scored the eventual game-winner on the very next ball, once again beating Parnell to her right.
Nizel Espinoza Nunez, Esmeralda Guzman, Angie Perez, and Caiden Henry-Perlich missed their PK opportunities for the Tigers.
Adriana Cabello capped the match in net for GISH with a couple of tough saves. Perez’s shot went high off the crossbar while Nunez and Henry-Perlich shot right at the center of net. Guzman’s try was snatched at the last moment with Cabello’s right arm on a dive.
“We had two of our captains on the bench with injuries,” Everson said. “We had a couple other starters hurt, so it’s just tough. But we had some girls step up, which was awesome to see.”
Both teams survived a handful of good scoring chances. Hastings failed to sneak anything by Cabello, who made multiple saves with her arms outstretched on shots by the Tigers that were destined for the upper portion of the goal.
Nunez placed two shots on goal for Hastings just seconds apart before halftime to no avail. Later, in the 70th minute, she threaded a pass through the Islanders’ back line to the feet of Guzman, whose shot was tipped and caught.
Grand Island came away empty-handed in the first half on a pair of 1-on-1 chances.
In extra time, Sage McCallum was a pest for the Islanders, but missed a trio of shots on goal.
“We played a new formation today and it was a good earning experience,” Everson said.
The Tigers (3-3) have played nearly a full game more than most teams with their three overtimes this season. They’ll get some much needed rest before visiting York on Tuesday.
“Really, to end in a shootout and play that hard (after Tuesday’s shootout) is probably a good thing, especially with a Class A school,” Everson said.
Boys: Grand Island 6, Hastings 0
After an 0-3 start, Grand Island earned its second straight victory Thursday night, beating Hastings 6-0 at Memorial Stadium.
The Islanders dominated offensively, hosting the ball in the Tigers’ half for nearly all of the 80 minutes.
Attacks by the Grand Island front line came early and often and led to three first half goals. Two came in a span of as many minutes by Abner Sanchez — the first on a rebound and the second on a direct shot that spun over the goalkeeper.
Jerome Silva tacked on the third goal for GISH in the 33rd minute, also on a rebound.
Kevin Aguilar added a fourth score in the 59th minute and Javier Baide tacked on the final two tallies in the 64th and 66th minutes for the Islanders (2-3).
Hastings, which travels to York on Tuesday, has scored just one goal through its first five games.
