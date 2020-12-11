It may not have been the best game the Hastings girls basketball team has played this year, but they earned the victory Friday night regardless.
Hastings turned the ball over 16 times and shot 39 percent from the floor, but the Tiger defense was as stout as it gets, limiting Alliance to just six field goals on the night en route to a 44-20 win over the Bulldogs.
"We wanted to really pressure them and we wanted to make the game really chaotic when they have the ball, but the problem was we couldn't turn the chaos off when we had the ball," said HHS head coach Greg Mays. "We kind of played at the same pace on both ends: frantic a little bit. I thought the second half our goal was to still guard them, and pressure and make things happen and maybe play with a little more sanity on the offensive end. I thought we did a good job of that."
The HHS defense gave up just two points in the first quarter and never let Alliance record more than two field goals in any quarter. Alliance also turned the ball over 28 times, as Hastings finished the game with 20 steals.
"We really thought we could make things happen if we could turn up the heat, but we wanted to do it in our stance instead of flying...I thought we did a pretty good job with that," Mays said. "We didn't quite finish some of the fast breaks like I'd like to."
Offensive, the Tigers got off to a slow start, scoring just four points in the first 4 minutes, 51 seconds of the opening period. But Hastings ended the frame on an 11-0 run. McKinsey Long led the team with seven points in the quarter, as she totaled a game-high 11 on the night.
HHS got more efficient as the night went on, but it still has some kinks that need to be worked out. Hastings shot just 34 percent in the first half, but it was just under 50 percent in the final two quarters. The Tigers outscored Alliance 23-10 in the second half, when they held the Bulldogs to 18 percent shooting.
On the night, Hastings had nine different scorers fill the stat sheet, led by Long's 11 points and Dacey Sealey's 10. Maddi Hilgendorf added six points and a game-high six rebounds.
"I think we'll shoot better than that, eventually. We had a lot of good shots early," Mays said. "They were pretty good shots. We got a lot of people involved and a lot of people are confident. That should help us out."
The Tigers have an unusual turnaround going into Saturday's game against Gering, which will be played at 11 a.m. Gering lost its game against Adams Central 46-32 on Friday.
"We tried to rest people as much as we could (Friday). Last week, the second game really got to our legs. Of course, now the second game is 13 hours away," Mays said. "We wanted to try to rest people in the fourth quarter. We got the opportunity to do that. We hope that helps a little bit. We hope we're one week better than we were last week. We'll see how it goes in the morning."
Alliance (2-3).....2 8 4 6 — 20
Hastings (2-1)....15 6 11 12 — 44
Alliance (20)
Angie Davis 2-9 1-3 5, Bailey Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Keeley Mazanec 0-2 2-2 2, Emma Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Avah Steggall 2-5 0-0 4, Amauri Browning 0-2 0-0 0, Olivia Knapp 1-3 2-2 4, Macala Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Weare 0-3 0-1 0, Payten Gibson 1-3 1-4 3, Kenna Montes 0-0 2-4 2. Totals: 6-28 8-16 20.
Hastings (44)
Dacey Sealey 4-8 0-0 10, Nyagour Duang 1-3 0-0 2, McKinsey Long 4-8 1-2 11, Charli Coil 0-4 1-2 1, Maddi Hilgendorf 3-6 0-0 6, Lauren Hinrichs 0-1 0-0 0, KK Laux 0-4 0-0 0, Sophie Cerveny 2-2 1-2 5, Aubry Sweley 1-1 0-0 2, Delaney Mullen 0-4 0-0 0, Brittany Ochsner 1-1 0-0, Alex Curtis 2-4 0-2 5, Rileigh Borrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-46 3-8 44.
