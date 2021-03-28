During Hastings’ two game losing streak, the Tigers’ girls soccer team tallied just one goal despite piling up the scoring chances — 38 shots in the two contests. In an attempt to cash in on those goal scoring opportunities, HHS head coach Melissa Everson moved some players to different positions, searching for the right combination.
On Saturday, she found an effective offensive lineup.
The Tigers snapped their losing streak with a 5-2 victory over Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic. Hastings fired off 26 shots and scored five goals from four different players. Needless to say, Everson was pleased with the way her team performed, even with some players in new positions.
“We had a lot more offensive success (Saturday), so that’s always good to see,” Everson said. “We’re still changing around people’s positions and seeing who fits where, and I think we’re finally starting to see some of that. That’s good to see, and finishing five goals is always good to see.”
Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero led the Tigers’ offensive attack with a pair of goals, while Esmeralda Guzman, Leah Krings, and McKinsey Long all contributed with a score of their own.
The Tigers didn’t have much time in between Thursday’s loss to Lexington and Saturday’s contest to practice in the new lineup, but Everson said her girls are dedicated to putting in the work to make sure they’re well prepared.
“They work super hard and they listen, all of the girls do,” Everson said. “That makes my job very easy. It’s easy when they coach and when they want to get better.”
Quintero got the scoring started with a goal in only the third minute, and Long gave HHS a 2-0 advantage after scoring her third goal of the season just 11 minutes later. Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic gained a little momentum back with a goal in the 30th minute, but Krings sent Hastings into halftime with a 3-1 lead, scoring just before the break.
LH/NC made things interesting in the second half when it cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-2 with just 6 minutes, 28 seconds remaining. But Hastings immediately regained command of the match with Guzman’s goal, going up 4-2. Quintero put the finishing touches on the scoring and virtually sealed the victory with her second goal of the contest in the 88th minute.
“I think the different people in their different positions, it just fit more to their strengths,” the coach said. “And the more experience they get in these positions will continue to help.”
HHS goalkeeper Summer Parnell notched seven saves on Saturday, the same total she’s had in the last three matches on Hastings’ schedule. In all, Parnell has 22 saves and has allowed just four goals in four contests this season.
The Tigers won’t have to wait long to return to the pitch, as they’ll be back in action Tuesday in their third straight home match before hitting the road for three games. HHS will host Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, with the Stars going into their game on Monday with a 1-0 record. KC beat York 5-0 in the season opener.
“It’s always tough when you only have one practice in between games. That’ll be a really tough game; we’ll have another tough battle and hopefully we can just keep growing from each game and keep learning different lessons,” Everson said.
