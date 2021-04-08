Hastings girls tennis coach Roger Sunderman has been trying to work out some of the bad habits his team developed after not having a year of competition last season. His girls are putting in the effort to eradicate those habits, but Mother Nature has not been cooperating, giving the Tigers limited opportunities to instill positive tendencies.
On Thursday, however, the weather was about as good as the spring has seen, but those bad habits came creeping back as Hastings fell 9-0 to Norfolk.
"We just don't have that consistency yet, and part of that is anticipation, footwork and getting ready to hit the ball," Sunderman said. "We put a couple great shots together, but then the third or fourth shot goes into the net or wide. That's just part of concentration, part of being focused. The girls know that...they're working on it. I'm seeing some improvement here."
The day started out with a pair of close doubles matches. In the No. 1 match, Kaitlyn Zimmerman and Diana Brailita fell 8-6, and No. 3 duo partners Anna Wibbels and Cara Ansbach pushed Norfolk's Paeton Coler and Carlie Streich to the brink, forcing an additional set. But the Panthers' doubles team took the match 9-7.
"I keep seeing improvement, and that's all you can ask for. They're trying. We were down 6-0, 7-0, in an eight-game pro set; you could tell Norfolk thought our girls were going to give up, and then all of a sudden it's 7-2, 7-3," Sunderman said. "They had the fight, they had the determination, but we have to be able to consistently hit the ball. That'll come."
There weren't as many moments that went the Tigers' way in the singles competition. Wibbels and Brailita had the closest scores for HHS, losing 8-3 in the No. 1 and No. 4 matches.
Effort is not a concern for Sunderman; he knows his girls are doing their best in competition and practice. He also knows every team in the state is dealing with the same problem to some degree, but Sunderman said the Tigers are really hurting from losing a year of experience.
"That year off, it just hurt. About half of them probably would have played varsity last year and got that experience. The last time they played it was JV," he said. "That experience, that confidence that comes from playing — everybody is dealing with it; we're trying to get back two years. Something we have to work on consistently in practice is concentration on the ball, attacking the ball, and being aggressive on the ball."
The Tigers are hoping to get plenty of practice opportunities before Tuesday's dual with Columbus. Sunderman said things get tough when the weather forces teams indoors because there aren't many places for 24 girls to practice tennis inside.
Hastings still gets conditioning work and mental exercises in on those days with poor weather, but the HHS coach is mostly just anticipating getting as many reps in as possible for the girls. He knows the consistency will eventually come for the Tigers.
"I think the team understands that there is a lot of work to be done and that they have to put in the hours," Sunderman said. "They're attitudes are great, they hustle, they want to improve, and some of that will just come from playing and practice. I'm not worried that it's not going to happen, I just wish it would happen sooner. You just have to be patient and keep on focusing on the things we have to focus on."
Norfolk 9, Hastings 0
Singles
No. 1 — Sydney Reynolds, Nor, def. Anna Wibbels, HHS; 8-3
No. 2 — Kylie Freudenburg, Nor, def. Cara Ansbach, HHS; 8-0
No. 3 — Hope Fossum, Nor, def. Kaitlyn Zimmerman, HHS; 8-2
No. 4 — Kyla Robinson, Nor, def. Diana Brailita, HHS; 8-3
No. 5 — Karly Kalin, Nor, def. Natalie Brandt, HHS; 8-0
No. 6 — Chelsea Strom, Nor, def. Alice Vu, HHS; 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Robinson/Reynolds, Nor, def. Zimmerman/Brailita, HHS; 8-6
No. 2 — Kalin/Strom, Nor, def. Brandt/Vu, HHS; 8-1
No. 3 — Paeton Coler/Carlie Streich, Nor, def. Ansbach/Wibbels, HHS; 9-7
