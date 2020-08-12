After two days of practice, Rick Christy was impressed with his 2020 golf team.
Although a small sample, Christy feels his team is in good position to compete as a team this fall after qualifying only one golfer for the state tournament last season.
“We’re really young,” Christy said. “But I really feel good at 1, 2, and 3. Of course, our No. 1 is Natalie Brandt, who got third at districts last year.”
Brandt shot a 205 (+61) in the two day tournament last October. Her play improved by one stroke on day two of the tournament.
Christy said Brandt’s golf skill isn’t what is prohibiting her from scoring better this year.
“Physically, I’m not really worried. It’s what is between the ears where she just has to keep developing because she’s as good an athlete as we see at any tournament we go to,” Christy said.
Behind Brandt are sophomore Anna Brant and junior Leah Krings.
“Leah is a Lochland member and we don’t have very many of those anymore at Hastings High. But she played a lot this summer. This is her first year and in their first competitive rounds they think they’re ready, but you’ve got to play a few. I think she’s capable of scoring.”
From watching putting drills, Christy thought Krings might have the best stroke on the team.
Christy isn’t set on a fourth golfer yet.
As with previous years, Christy would like to see her girls play more golf from March to August. He believes that’s where the improvement really can take place.
“We have a lot of talented kids,” he said. “They just haven’t played.”
Christy likes what he’s seen out of sophomore Olivia Ernst.
“She’s tall and long and I think there’s something there,” he said. “She just hasn’t had the reps. I think she has a chance to be our No. 4 or No. 5.”
Christy is hopeful senior Kaitlyn Zimmerman can get healthy enough to golf for the Tigers. Zimmerman has been dealing with back issues, but is going to give golf a try.
“She was part of a state qualifying team,” Christy said of Zimmerman. “She’s going to make a go of it. Once she gets out and hits a little bit, we’ll see what she can do.”
Selah Wenburg and Taylor Delaney are freshman who are out for the team.
“They’re talented kids,” Christy said.
Sophomore Meeka Francis and juniors Aleya Gayman and Alexis Schultz round out the lineup.
“I think we’ll be competitive in the Class B meet,” Christy said. “With all of this (pandemic) going on, I just think we’re going to have to get lucky to get through the season.”
2020 schedule
August
24, at Doniphan-Trumbull invite (Indian Head) 10 a.m.; 28, at Kearney invite (Awarii Dunes) 9:30 a.m.
September
4, at Grand Island invite (Jackrabbit) 9 a.m.; 11, at Lexington invite (Lakeside CC) 9 a.m.; 14, at Grand Island (Riverside) 4 p.m.; 15, Hastings invite (Lochland) 10 a.m.; 18, at Minden invite (Minden CC) 9 a.m.; 22, at Minden triangular (Minden CC) 4 p.m.; 24, at Holdrege invite (Holdrege CC) 9 a.m.; 29, at Grand Island (Jackrabbit) 3 p.m.
October
2, at GNAC (Lake Maloney) 9 a.m.; 5, at districts TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.