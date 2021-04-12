A cast of 30 examines the humor, hurt and heartache behind the scenes of a spelling bee competition in this year’s Hastings High School musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” on-stage for three performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the school auditorium.
Tickets for the community-friendly adaptation of the Broadway musical directed by Christian Yost, Hastings High vocal music teacher, are available online at showtix4u.com/events/hastings or at the door.
Assisting Yost in the production are Kara Acino, HHS speech coach, and accompanist Mindee Rowan.
Set on location at a spelling bee, the performance uses humor and a lively musical score to convey what it’s like for 10-year-old students to put their spelling skills to the test beneath a microscope of community scrutiny. And while the characters evoke laughter throughout the play, several underlying storylines convey something much deeper than the importance of possessing sound spelling skills.
“On the outside, it looks like a good Disney movie,” Yost said. “Kids laugh, there are jokes and it’s really funny. But then you start to understand the deeper story behind the characters and the weight of the story behind it.”
Adapted by Yost from the original nine-character version on Broadway, this 30-character version replaces offensive lyrics deemed inappropriate for a high school performance with less edgy messages that cater to the strengths of cast members. These changes, coupled with the expansion of cast, give the revamped product a unique flavor that Yost believes will resonate with the local community.
“Sometimes you need to take a show and adapt it to fit your community standards,” he said “We’ve made sure to do that, using these changes to bring more comedic light as a whole. We got creative with it.
“If you were going to go see this show on Broadway, then come and see it here, it’s the same storyline. But you’re going to see a whole bunch of different things you wouldn’t see, even with a $250 front-row seat in New York.”
Endeavoring to create an immersive experience with the performance, Yost said he wants audience members to feel as though they are truly present at the event. In a real world wrought with chaos, he wants the show to offer those who attend a much-needed break from the novel coronavirus, politics, violence and other everyday stressors.
“We want people to come to a live event but then on top of that be a part of a live event,” he said. “This is something that is really going to fill the community’s hearts when they come to watch it.
“Our ushers are going to be spellers. We’ll have four audience volunteers come up on stage to participate in the actual spelling bee. We’ll give them real words, real definitions and real sentences. As long as they spell the word, they stay in the show.”
Unlike most musicals, multiple lead characters drive the show, each with its own unique history. With coronavirus still ever-present, presenting a show with lead roles shared equally among students makes the possibility of having to replace lead characters far less stressful for both cast members and him, Yost said.
Acino said the challenge of taking on such a production is finding enough strong characters to capably fill the roles. The cast has proven equal to the challenge, she said.
“I’ve been involved in about 25 musicals, and I can’t think of one that has had this many balanced, strong, amazing kids,” she said.
Diverse topic lines create opportunities for discussion afterward, Yost said. Featured among the diverse cast of characters are: a self-appointed spelling bee narrator portrayed by senior Linnea Howie; a nerdy, highly competitive speller played by senior Jonah Smith who regards his nasal difficulties as admirable; and a girl played by senior Hannah Gammill who is chastised by her classmates for having two dads.
“There are so many little life lessons in this show,” Acino said. “It appeals to all ages. It’s for everybody.”
Yost said the fast-paced show is likely to seem much quicker than its running time of about one hour, 45 minutes. Ongoing humor and a highly involved musical finale will send audience members out on a high note, he said.
“In a lot of musicals, most of the music is in the first act,” he said. “This show is completely backwards. The back half has three times the amount of music, so once the show gets going, it’s a ball that picks up speed all the way to the end.”
