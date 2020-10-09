Gene Ray
Aurora came in and burst Hastings High’s undefeated bubble Friday, whipping the Tigers 55-34 in HHS’ final regular-season home appearance.
The loss will most likely knock the Tigers from their Class B No. 1 ranking. But all is not lost for HHS. The Tigers have a regular-season game remaining with Northwest, then the playoffs where the Tigers hope to make a deep run.
“Everything we want in the season is still here. We’ve just got to regroup and get things going again,” said Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker.
But if the Tigers are to be successful the rest of the way, they will need to cut down on turnovers. HHS give-aways doomed Hastings Friday.
The Huskies scored three touchdowns as a result of Tiger turnovers, and that became too much for Hastings to overcome.
“If you do that against a team like (Aurora) they are going to be you,” Shoemaker said.
Aurora’s win will probably give the Huskies a boost in the Class B ratings, where the Huskies are perched at No. 7.
Both teams lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter, with the score knotted at 14-14 in the first quarter. But things started going south for HHS in the second quarter.
Aurora grabbed a 20-14 advantage early in the second quarter. Then the Huskies scooped up a Tiger fumble and scored a TD three plays later on a 28-yard pass play.
Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said he thought that was a turning point in the game, with the Huskies leading 26-14 with 8:30 before halftime.
“That created a momentum and an energy with our kids. They believed in themselves after that,” Peterson said.
HHS responded quickly on the ensuing kickoff that Jeff Samuelson returned deep into Husky territory. The Tigers needed only two plays to cut the Aurora lead to 26-21. The first was a 21-yard pass from Jarrett Synek to Gareth Jones, then a 13-yard Synek run into the end zone.
It looked like the Tigers had good karma after that, as Hastings recovered an Aurora fumble. But Aurora got the ball right back by intercepting an HHS pass that led to another Husky touchdown that upped the Aurora lead to 34-21 before the half expired.
Hastings made some good adjustments at halftime by finally figuring out how to stop the Aurora option running game.
Aurora’s offensive game plan included running option plays. And the scheme worked especially in the first half. The Huskies garnered big chunks of yardage with the option game. Aurora scored its third touchdown on an option run from the 14-yard line.
“We knew that maybe they’d have some issues with the option game because of all the coverages they run,” Peterson said. “We got them in some difficult situations early in the game in the option fits.”
HHS held Aurora scoreless in the third quarter while the Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns to force a 34-all score.
Synek scored on a 38-yard run, then fired a two-yard TD pass to Austin Nauert.
The fourth quarter was all Aurora as the Huskies rang up three more touchdowns while keeping Hastings off the scoreboard.
Aurora went up 48-34 after pilfering another Tiger pass that was tipped and landed in the hands of a Husky. It took Aurora nine plays to cover 49 yards for a 38-34 bulge. The Huskies scored from 22 yards out on a double-reverse pass.
“We found a way to make some plays. We made about two or three big plays in the fourth quarter with a quarterback scramble and a couple of trick plays,” Peterson said. “That’s what high school football is all about — making plays.”
Hastings High had problems getting its running game untracked. The Tigers could muster only 65 running yards in the first half.
“We got away from the running game because we didn’t feel like we were doing very well in that either. That made us one-dimensional. That’s a recipe for disaster,” Shoemaker said.
Hastings High ends its regular season by playing Northwest.
“We’ve got a week off here, and we gotta get things ready for Northwest.”
Aurora (5-2) 14 20 0 21 — 55
Hastings (6-1) 14 7 13 0 — 34
A — Ethan Shaw 1 run (run fail)
H — Zaide Weidner 31 run (Breyer Menke kick)
A — Mack Owens 6 run (Shaw pass from Andrew Bell)
H — Gareth Jones 2 pass from Jarrett Synek (Menke kick)
A — Shaw 14 run (pass fail)
A — Jacob Settles 28 pass from Shaw (pass fail)
H —Synek 13 run (Menke kick)
A — Owens 5 run (Britton Kemling run)
H — Synek 38 run (Menke kick)
H — Austin Nauert 2 pass from Synek (kick fail)
A — Owens 3 run (Alex Peters kick)
A — Cayden Phillips 22 pass from Shaw (Peters kick)
A — Owens 13 run (Peters kick)
