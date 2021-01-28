Rivals Hastings and Grand Island battled on the wrestling mat Thursday in a matchup of of teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.
Early in the dual, the Tigers — Class B's top dual team and 10th-ranked tourney squad — were the ones grabbing the bonus points in their matches. But the Islanders proved why their ranked fifth in Class A and notched enough late victories to hold off HHS 40-26.
"We knew going into the week that this was going to be a tough one. We wrestled on our backs well, but the problem was we were on our back a lot," said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. "We've been struggling on bottom; that was the big takeaway, and kind of all year, is that you've got to get up. That's something we've been focusing on; that was the difference in some of those matches.
"Obviously, (Grand Island) is a really good team. They're probably the next-best team in Class A behind Millard South, in my opinion."
Six of the Islanders that took the mat Thursday are ranked in the top six at their weight classes, and they accounted for six of GI's nine match wins on Thursday. But even when the Tigers were up against those ranked opponents, they had the experience to keep bonus points in mind while on the mat.
HHS took advantage of the bonus points early, recording a major decision from Cameron Brumbaugh and Hunter Anderson in both of the first two matches to take an 8-0 lead in the dual. Brumbaugh and Anderson are both ranked sixth in the 106- and 113-pound weight classes, respectively.
"Cam did a good job picking up some points for us," Laux said. "We knew GI is really good so obviously those points add up. Hunter, we didn't know what his condition would be since he's been out a while. It kind of showed, but he went out and wrestled hard. They understand the importance for team points."
After Hastings took the early lead, Grand Island won the next four matches, but only one of them was worth more than three points. At 120 pounds, Markus Miller's defense kept Juan Pedro Jr. — ranked fourth at 113 in Class A — from scoring more than a decision, while Blake Kile nearly knocked off Rogelio Ruiz (fifth at 132).
Kile went into the third period trailing 3-0 before tying the match up at 3-3. Then, Ruiz gained two points for a reversal with 25 seconds left in the bout, but Kile limiting the Islanders to just three points for the decision kept GI's lead down to 15-8.
"It would have been nice to get a turn or something to win it, but we put ourselves in position to win that match," the Tigers' coach said.
Hastings pulled within one at 15-14 when Landon Weidner — ranked third in Class B at 145 — earned six points for the Tigers when the Islanders left the weight class open. But Grand Island won three consecutive matches to double up HHS 28-14 en route to the dual victory.
Jackson Phelps (182) and Blake Davis (220) — ranked third in his weight class — both notched pins for the Tigers Thursday. Brody Arrants, who is ranked second at 145, beat Jett Samuelson at 152 pounds for his 100th victory.
With the season nearing an end, HHS is happy to be getting some wrestlers back from injury and illness. The Tigers will have an early morning on Saturday as they travel to Papillion for the Monarch Duals. It is Hastings' last competition of the regular season before subdistricts.
"I think they're excited; the guys are ready to go through this last little stretch," Laux said. "We'll have some good competition with Papillion, Papio South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast — there's a lot of good teams there. We'll be battle tested there and get some good matches. Then, we'll roll right into subdistricts the next Friday, and we'll try to keep them fresh as we can for that."
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, maj. dec. Madden Kontos, GI; 11-2
113 — Hunter Anderson, HHS, maj. dec. Jason Perez, GI; 17-3
120 — Juan Pedro Jr., GI, dec. Markus Miller, HHS; 10-4
126 — Ein Obermiller, GI, dec. Elijah Johnson, HHS; 9-5
132 — Blake Cushing, GI, pinned Drake Anderson, HHS; 2:25
138 — Rogelio Ruiz, GI, dec. Blake Kile, HHS; 5-3
145 — Landon Weidner, HHS, won by forfeit
152 — Brody Arrants, GI, dec. Jett Samuelson, HHS; 7-2
160 — Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, pinned Brayden Lockling, HHS; 1:02
170 — Casey Reis, GI, maj. dec. Conner Wademan, HHS; 9-1
182 — Jackson Phelps, HHS, pinned De Andre Brock, GI; 1:14
195 — Daylon Keolavone, GI, pinned Jacob Lopez, HHS; 1:58
220 — Blake Davis, HHS, pinned Edgar Guevara, GI; 1:38
285 — Michael Isele, GI, won by forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.