A former Hastings High School employee has been charged with embezzling from a school activities account in Adams County Court.
Brenda Opbroek of 1317 W. 14th St. faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Court records list the victim in the case as Hastings Public Schools. The alleged crime was reported to the Hastings Police Department on Dec. 8, 2020.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider confirmed that an employee was terminated for theft in December but declined to mention the individual’s name because it is considered a personnel matter.
“The Hastings Public Schools has terminated a member of the Hastings High School activities office after significant discrepancies were found in activities accounts,” he said. “We are all disappointed to be in this situation, but thankfully it was found through our normal processes.”
Evidence showed the theft occurred over multiple years, but Schneider said the school is working with its insurance company to recover the lost funds.
“We feel fortunate we have coverage for this situation,” he said. “No students will be impacted in any way from this unfortunate event.”
Opbroek was the sponsor of the cheerleaders.
The charge was filed Jan. 20 in Adams County Court.
Opbroek had an initial appearance in court on Jan. 21 where Adams County Judge Mike Mead appointed a public defender to represent her. A further hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.
