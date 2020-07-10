As might have been expected, thunderstorms packing powerful winds and heavy rain overnight Wednesday did a number on wheat still standing in some Tribland fields, awaiting harvest at the end of an already challenging growing season.
Ron Seymour, a Nebraska Extension educator based in Adams County who watches over crops in Adams, Webster, Franklin and Kearney counties, said he had surveyed winter wheat fields between Blue Hill and Guide Rock on Thursday and found some fields already harvested, some in progress and some still waiting for the combine.
A number of fields had been affected by the rain and wind, he said, particularly closer to the Guide Rock area. He saw no evidence of hail damage.
The overnight storms, which arrived in many Tribland locations around 11 p.m. to shortly after midnight, packed winds clocked from 50-75 mph. In the southern reaches of Tribland, rainfall totaled as much as 2 inches at Lebanon, Kansas, and 1.95 inches at Naponee.
Wheat harvest had reached the northern tier of Kansas counties, including Jewell and Smith in Tribland, by late last week and reportedly was in progress along the Nebraska-Kansas border.
In Tuesday’s installment of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Report, Adrian Polansky, who farms near Belleville in Republic County, said harvest in his area began June 30.
He estimated that by Tuesday harvest was close to halfway complete in the southern half of Republic County and about 25% finished in the north half.
Polansky said high humidity and rain showers had posed a challenge to the harvest, which began about a week later than normal in his area due to weather factors. He said a hard freeze in the spring had delayed maturity and made for more variable results out in the fields.
Yields in Polansky’s fields were in the mid-40s in bushels per acre with not many tillers.
Also in Tuesday’s report, Chris Tanner, who farms near Norton, Kansas, said harvest on his farm began July 1 and was about 40% complete. He said harvest had begun about a week later than usual.
Protein levels were running 12.7% to 13.9%, with yields of 20-65 bpa that he described as average and about 40% below yields from the previous three years.
Test weights were variable, Tanner told the Kansas Wheat Harvest Report, because the spring freeze killed most of the tillers and a hot, dry wind during grain fill had been another negative factor.
He was recording test weights of 54-65 pounds per bushel, depending on what stage of development the wheat had been in when the heat arrived.
He noted it had been a difficult year for growing winter wheat in the area.
“This year was one of the most difficult growing seasons with the dry fall,” he said. “Some wheat did not emerge till the spring.”
In a report issued Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Ag Statistics Service estimated Kansas farmers would raise 307 million bushels of wheat in 2020 — 9% fewer bushels than in 2019.
The forecast is based on a predicted average yield of 48 bpa, down from 52 bpa in 2019.
The report predicts wheat will be cut from 6.4 million acres across Kansas this year, down 2% from a year ago.
For the week that ended Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 47% of Nebraska’s winter wheat crop to be in good condition, compared to 32% fair, 14% poor and 4% very poor.
Tuesday’s edition of the Nebraska Wheat Crop Report said test weights in south central Nebraska were coming in at 60 ppb or a little higher, while yields were ranging from 30-70 bpa, with an average of 50 bpa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.