MINDEN — In Monday’s district final game, the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley boys basketball team checked off nearly every item on the to-do list to get a victory.
Shoot 63% from the field: check.
Out-rebound the opponent: check.
Complement your post-size advantage with five 3-pointers and consistent mid-range jumpers: check.
But for as well as the BDS Eagles played, the Southern Valley Eagles were just a little better down the stretch, earning the Class D-1, District 8 championship with a 50-44 win at Minden High School. Southern Valley, last year’s state runner-up, clinched a state tournament berth with the victory. BDS head coach Greg Schroeder said the opposing Eagles’ experience proved to be a factor late in the game.
“We knew it was going to come down to controlling the tempo on our end of it, and we have a few turnovers where we get caught up in their pace,” Schroeder said. “Those little things matter in games like this. There’s a reason they were runner-ups last year; we got flustered and they didn’t.”
The lone blemish on Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s stat sheet after Monday’s game was in the turnover category. BDS committed 16 turnovers — 12 more than Southern Valley — including on back-to-back possessions when it was a three-point game with just 35 seconds remaining.
Both squads shot the ball exceptionally well, combining to shoot 55% on the night. BDS was 17-for-27 from the floor, led by Eric Schroeder and Kyle Ardissono, both of whom scored 14 points.
Ardissono is one of two posts for the Eagles that stand at 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He and fellow big man Eli Noel combined to go 8-for-8 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the free throw line. Eric, who is also 6-4, stretched the floor more, hitting three 3-pointers and showing a nice touch from mid-range.
“We had not really shot the ball well until even the middle of January,” the BDS coach said. “Then, we found out Eric was healing a little quicker, and we had a game where our posts really started taking over, and then Tyler (Grote) started shooting better. It was kind of a waterfall effect, and during these last eight, 10 games of the season, we started thinking, ‘We might be a little better than good.’ When we shoot like that we’re tough.”
Southern Valley led 10-7 after the first quarter, but BDS seemed to get all cylinders firing in the second, scoring 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Schroeder’s squad went into halftime with all of the momentum after gaining a 25-21 lead.
Both teams came out of the break scorching the net. In the first 4 minutes, the two teams were 7-for-7 from the floor for 16 points. The final three baskets of that run belonged to Southern Valley, as Isaak McPhillamy’s 3-pointer pulled his team within 32-31. Just 35 seconds later, Clayton Berry put Southern Valley on top 33-32.
BDS went nearly all of the 6 minutes of the third without a field goal thanks in large part to turnovers — the Eagles still only missed two shots in the period. But, with Southern Valley leading 35-33, Eric Schroeder gave BDS a little momentum heading into the fourth by hitting a trey at the buzzer for a one-point advantage.
The two squads traded points for the first five minutes of the fourth. Tied at 42-apiece, it was Berry’s 3-pointer with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining that put the strain on BDS. Dalton Kleinschmidt cut the lead to one with a basket of his own, but Southern Valley cashed in on valuable trips to the free-throw line, going 5-for-6 in the final 35 seconds and holding on for the win.
“We felt like we could get inside a little bit; we’ve had some favorable matchups there,” Schroeder said. “But as the second half wore on, they did a better job of really selling out the help and we didn’t perimeter pass like we needed to... A lot of that is credited to their quickness.”
Carter Bose led Southern Valley with 14 points, while Berry tallied 11 on 5-for-6 shooting. Bose also added a game-high eight rebounds.
BDS out-rebounded Southern Valley 18-15, a pair of low team totals considering both teams missed such few shots.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will end its season with a record of 19-6. All six of the Eagles’ losses came at the hands of teams with at least 18 wins, and only two ended with them being beaten by more than seven points.
The end of the season is always hard to take, but Schroeder said seeing this team’s year meet its demise is especially difficult because he believes the Eagles were only just starting to peak.
“That’s probably the most fun I’ve had coaching a group in my 10 years of coaching,” Schroeder said. “They worked hard and got better at things all year. It was crazy; the two Hoins twins got hurt early in the year and then came back, one of our better players in Eric — he’s kind of a glue guy — was out and we started wondering, ‘What’s going to happen?’ It was just a roller coaster.
“But we kept getting better and better, and that’s what makes this hurt; because, even after this, I don’t think we’re playing our best yet... It’s just the way it is. It’s tough, but I’m super proud of them.”
Southern Valley (19-4).....................10 11 15 14 — 50
BDS (19-5)............................................7 18 13 6 — 44
SV (50)
Brody Yant 0-6 9-9 9, Colton Burgeson 2-4 0-0 6, Clayton Berry 5-6 0-0 11, Carter Bose 6-12 2-4 14, Isaak McPhillamy 3-4 0-0 7, Kamden Bose 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 17-34 11-14 50.
BDS (44)
Dalton Kleinschmidt 2-3 0-0 4, Tyler Grote 1-3 0-0 3, Eric Schroeder 5-8 1-2 14, Elijah Noel 2-2 2-2 6, Kyle Ardissono 6-6 2-4 14, Cameron Hoins 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 17-27 5-8 44.
Three-point field goals: SV 5-11 (Yant 0-1, Burgeson 2-3, Berry 1-2, C. Bose 0-2, McPhillamy 1-2, K. Bose 1-1); BDS 5-13 (Grote 1-2, Schroeder 3-6, Hoins 1-5). Rebounds — SV 15 (C. Bose 8), BDS 18 (Hoins 6). Turnovers — SV 4, BDS 16.
