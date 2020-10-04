History was in motion Sunday afternoon in Hastings.
Nearly 40 cyclists took part in the Hastings Museum’s inaugural History on Wheels tour — a 6.5-mile, 17-stop ride through Hastings led by Russanne Hoff and Curtis Gosser, curator of education and curator of exhibits, respectively, for the museum.
Each stop focused on a significant person or place in Hastings’ history.
For Hoff, who loves to bike, it was the perfect way to impart local history. A bike tour of Hastings is something she has wanted to do for a couple of years.
“It just never was working in our slate of programming, for whatever reason, like busyness or scheduling,” she said. “And then with COVID disrupting our normal programming slate we were able to fit it in. We’re like ‘This is perfect. It’s outdoors. It’s giving history to the community.’ ”
Telling the history of the Hastings area is an important part of the museum’s mission.
Hoff recruited Gosser for the project, and Gosser was all in.
“I like doing tours in the museum, so it just made sense that that I would like doing it out and about,” he said.
They looked through several different books about Hastings history to find interesting locales that might fit on the tour.
“We just went out on our bikes one day, for half a day, just rode around and figured out how everything fit together and how the stories fit together, too,” Hoff said.
Packing so many stops into just 6.5 miles over the course of two hours made for a leisurely pace, something the museum emphasized when marketing the event.
Several families participated.
Emily Wehnes was there with her stepson Zaiden Nutz, 9, who loves to ride his bike, and daughter Damiah Wehnes, 6. The family lives in Inland and often rides bikes along the 2-mile paved road in Inland.
Emily is a Girl Scout leader. Another girl from Damiah’s troop participated in the ride, as well.
Emily was familiar with some of the stops, including Eckhardt’s Grocery Store on South Street.
A mural was painted on the side of the building to depict the family life of Germans from Russia.
To avoid political persecution, Germans who earlier had settled in Russia immigrated to America in the years from 1800-1920, and many settled in Hastings.
Much of the tour was a learning experience for Wehnes, however.
“A lot of the houses, I didn’t know anything about those,” she said. “That was really interesting.”
Among other stops was the home in south Hastings of former Hastings City Councilwoman Faye Mullen. Faye Mullen’s brother, Hunter, was Damiah’s great-great-grandfather.
“I knew she had done a lot of things for African-Americans in the community, but I had no idea her house would be on the tour,” Emily said.
In addition to families, History on Wheels drew riders used to longer distances, including Richard Finch of Grand Island, who was taking photos of the stops and recording his ride on the app Strava.
“It was nice for the first time doing a history tour on a bike,” he said.
Finch is used to more endurance-based events including 50- or 100-mile rides, but he wanted to get out and enjoy the weather, which was sunny, breezy and about 70 degrees.
He doesn’t ride in Hastings often, except for the Kool-Aid Classic.
He often stayed back at intersections to help with crossing traffic.
“Overall it was excellent,” he said of the tour.
Hoff said learning more about Hastings’ two German from Russia settlements and the bad blood between the two communities was one of her favorite parts of preparation.
For Gosser, learning about Hastings’ role as a cigar manufacturing hub was the most interesting part of the research.
The Kipp Cigar Co. had a growing business in the early 20th century.
By 1925, half of the cigars coming out of Nebraska were from Kipp with an annual production of 10 million cigars.
“People don’t really think about that,” Gosser said. “They think about the brickyards, yes, and the railroad, but cigars — and who they employed and how they employed so many women and how they got equal pay and that was one of the only industries that did that.”
Museum staff members are starting to work on a History on Wheels for the spring, which might be a theme tour.
“We definitely wanted to not have this be a one-and-done,” Hoff said.
