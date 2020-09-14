The Hastings Middle School leadership team has been doing a lot of knocking on wood.
In giving the Spotlight on Learning presentation at the Hastings Board of Education meeting on Monday, Principal Shelli Pfeifer and Assistant Principal Michael Nanfito both found wood to knock on in the Hastings City Council chambers after saying the school hasn’t had a case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
While Pfeifer joked about not wanting to jinx the middle school’s clean record, she and Nanfito talked about measures happening at the school to ensure students and staff remain safe.
Students bring breakfast from the cafeteria back to their homerooms, where their temperatures are checked. Lunch is spread out across both the cafeteria and small gymnasium, with six of 12 seats used at each long table in the small gym and four chairs set around each round table in the cafeteria.
“It’s nice to be able to have kids in the cafeteria and also in the small gym and spread them out based on numbers,” Nanfito said.
Multiple dumping stations are set up in each room to further prevent crowding during lunch.
Hand washing and sanitizing also have been prioritized.
Pfeifer said the students have adapted well to wearing masks.
A little less than 10% of the middle school student body is doing e-learning. That includes 23 students in sixth grade, 35 students in seventh grade and 25 students in eighth grade.
Teachers have stepped up, adapting to programs such as Google Classroom and Zoom for e-learning.
“Our teachers have been phenomenal in learning technology,” Pfeifer said
For one team in each grade level, the teachers teach four live classes and one e-learning.
Their biggest struggle is when the e-learners don’t show up to class, she said.
“Which is minimal, but more than what we hoped,” she said.
There are 20 e-learning teachers at the middle school. Pfeifer stated by name how some of teachers are adapting to e-learning.
Pfeifer said the middle school is seeing more students who started school doing e-learning wanting to return to in-person classes, which she encourages.
“I understand the fears about COVID, but we really want to see people there,” she said.
In introducing the Good News portion of Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Jeff Schneider congratulated Lincoln Elementary on being named the 2019-2020 Read Live School of the Year. They will be receiving a trophy and award certificate soon, along with a $2,000 voucher to be added to their Read Naturally Account.
Schneider also was thankful the district continues to hold classes in person.
“I just think every month we’re here and we’re in school is good news,” he said. “I think it’s an item we ought to be thrilled about. We’ve got kids busy, we’ve got adults busy. We’ve got a lot of people making things happen. I think that’s worth mentioning, and I hope I mention that nine months in a row.”
In other business, the school board:
- Voted 9-0 to approve the 2020-21 HPS budget, which is $47.8 million, including $2 million cash on hand. Schneider said although that is what the general fund is budgeted at, actual expenses will be lower.
- Unanimously approved setting the 2020-21 tax levy at $1.34, where it has been for several years.
- Unanimously approved new Title IX grievance procedure policies.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of 21 new Red Cat classroom microphone and speaker systems for $28,372 from Lightspeed Technologies of Tualatin, Oregon.
