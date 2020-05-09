Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the May, 21, 2007, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
OMAHA — Jade Hodson prepared for her final state track meet by beating the heat and sun with a nap in the school van.
It’s doubtful the Adams Central senior could have dreamed up a better finish to her high school career than the one she turned in Saturday afternoon at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Surrounded by a large conglomerate of friends and family, Hodson won her third consecutive state title in the Class B shot put with a career-best throw of 45-31⁄4 to put an exclamation point on her brilliant career.
“It feels awesome,” Hodson said. “I don’t think I could have planned it any better than this.”
Just as she has for the past three season, Hodson was simply dominant Saturday. Her throw of 45-31⁄4 won the event by more than four feet over second-place Leeza Henry of Scottsbluff.
Hodson won last year’s Class B title by nearly four feet after capturing her first gold as a sophomore.
“It’s a perfect ending for her,” Adams Central coach Sam Colvin said. “I don’t know how many three-time state champions there are. I’m sure there are some, but there can’t be too many.”
A four-time state qualifier Hodson finished fifth as a freshman before running off three consecutive state titles.
Hodson improved her state performance by nearly three feet from her freshman to sophomore seasons, taking her from medalist to state champion.
“She is technically sound and that comes from hard work,” Adams Central throwing coach Sheri Conner said. “You won’t find a harder worker than Jade. She has tremendous forearm strength, she does a lot of lifting, she is strong and she is quick. And that’s a deadly combination.”
Hodson turned the competition in to a race for second with her second throw of preliminaries when she launched her career-best mark drawing a roar from the large gathering of supporters.
“There is always pressure,” Hodson said. “I knew that I had two really good throwers behind me so I had to come out and do my best.”
Her throw of 45-31⁄4 was nearly five inches better than her previous career best and more than two feet better than her previous best effort at state.
The University of Nebraska recruit had been striving for the elusive 45-foot mark all season.
“I just wanted to hit 45 feet. So I guess that is what made me happiest, and that my family was all here,” Hodson said. “I worked with coach Conner this week in practice and I knew that if I went out and did what we practiced, that I would be all right.”
Hodson’s throw of 45-31⁄4 added to her school record and placed her second behind Jennifer Svoboda (46-11 1/4) of Howells in the all-class standings.
“It was perfect today,” Conner said. “She has been doing it the last four days in practice and she was confident it was going to come at the right time and it did. She did awesome and it was a great end to her high school career.”
While Hodson’s gold in the shot put was perhaps the closest thing to a sure bet in Class B, the Minden girls 1,600-meter relay team turned in one the biggest surprises in the class.
The Minden relay squad won the first of two heats to finish second in the event with a time of 4:12.252.
“We all came in thinking that we had to win our heat just to place,” junior Ann Ahrens said. “Knowing that we finished second is just really exciting.”
Ahrens teamed with freshman Neale Stadler and sophomores Laura Fritson and Sadie Jons to pick up a medal in the 1,600 relay for the second straight year. Last year the Whippet four finished third.
“Last year I was a nervous wreck,” Jons said. “This year I was a lot more calm, so that helped me a lot. I tried to help the other girls out and keep them calm.
Minden finished third at its district and qualified for state as one of the four fastest third-place finishes.
Its time of 4:09.8 at districts was the ninth best qualifying time for state and earned the Whippets a spot in lane four of the first heat.
“It’s unbelievable that we came here on time as an additional qualifier and finished second from the slow heat,” Jons said. “It’s just really exciting.”
Minden finished only behind state champion Bishop Neumann, which won the event with a time of 4:08.662.
“Nobody was expecting anything from us,” Fritson said. “So to get a medal makes it that much better.”
