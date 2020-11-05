Hastings businesswoman Jessi Ensign Hoeft won a seat on the Little Blue Natural Resources District board of directors in Tuesday’s general election.
According to an unofficial vote total posted by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, Hoeft defeated Russ Hall of Hastings for a Subdistrict No. 3 seat on the board. The vote tally was 431 for Hoeft and 397 for Hall, making the margin 52% to 48%.
Subdistrict No. 3 covers much of central Hastings, and all the votes in the race were cast by Adams County residents.
Hoeft will succeed Everett Kellogg of Hastings, who didn’t stand for re-election.
Hoeft and her husband, Nathan, operate First Street Brewing Co. and Ensign Beverage Co. in downtown Hastings.
The Little Blue NRD encompasses all of Thayer County, most of Adams County, and portions of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties. Headquarters are in Davenport.
Six current directors on the 17-member board were re-elected without opposition in Tuesday’s election. They are Mason Hoffman of Roseland (Subdistrict No. 1), Jesse VonSpreckelsen of Clay Center (4), Steve Shaw of Edgar (5), Lyle Schroer of Lawrence (6), Alan Wiedel of Hebron (7) and Jay Meyer of Daykin (8).
The board includes two directors from each subdistrict, plus one at-large member who is elected by voters districtwide. Normal terms of office are four years.
A soon-to-open seat in Subdistrict No. 2 will be filled on a write-in basis since no one filed for election to the seat.
The new director in Subdistrict No. 2 will succeed Charles Rainforth of Hastings, a longtime board member and past chairman, who didn’t file for re-election.
In the neighboring Lower Republican NRD, incumbent board members Clark Andrews of Holbrook, Marlin Murdoch of Orleans, Tim Kahrs of Franklin, David Bartels of Riverton and Terry Hoit of Red Cloud all were re-elected without opposition.
The Lower Republican district encompasses all of Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties, plus most of Webster County and southern Nuckolls County. Headquarters are in Alma.
In the Tri-Basin NRD, incumbent directors Larry Reynolds of Lexington, Joe Larson of Loomis, Robin Hinrichs of Axtell, Todd Garrelts of Holdrege, Bradley Lundeen of Wilcox and David Grimes of Minden all were re-elected without opposition on Tuesday.
The Tri-Basin district encompasses Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties. Headquarters are in Holdrege.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.