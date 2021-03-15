With lockdowns from coronavirus putting restrictions on most human interaction pertaining to travel and day-to-day activities, gardening and landscaping projects have emerged as a growing trend, impacting area residents and businesses looking to help keep their green thumbs in the dirt.
Individuals and families with few social options are spending more time than ever at home, utilizing their residences as safe havens both indoors and out. From large-scale landscaping endeavors to growing indoor plants and vegetables, the concept of transforming one’s home into a welcoming oasis has helped ease the feeling of entrapment brought on by the ongoing pandemic.
By growing vegetables at home, stay-at-homers are able to reduce trips to the grocery store for produce. What’s more, beautification projects are transforming homes into even more inviting havens for residents seeking to stay home to reduce potential exposure to the highly contagious virus.
Bob Foote, third-generation owner of Big G Ace Hardware, said his store has seen a tremendous uptick in gardening and landscaping business since the first case of coronavirus was reported in Adams County in March of 2020. The store has labored to meet supply and demand since, regularly selling out of such items as rototillers, garden hoses, barbecue grills and other home-related items.
“With fewer people traveling because of covid, we’ve seen a lot more people wanting to do things on their homes over the last year,” Foote said. “Gardening and these (home-related) things have really taken off. Kaw Valley, which comes out of northern Kansas three months a year to sell flowers in our parking lot, had a very good year last year.
“Right now, we’re trying to stock up on a lot of lawn and garden items and bag goods like mulch and potting soil to continue to have supply for the demand.”
With coronavirus cases holding somewhat steady locally, Foote said he doesn’t envision the spike in interest in home-related projects dissipating anytime soon. Only as travel restrictions ease and cases decrease does he imagine a return to shopping normalcy.
“I think we’re months away from people feeling more comfortable,” he said. “Until more of the masses begin traveling, we’re going to continue some of these things.”
Linda Dill, Big G store manager and master gardener, said the stay-at-home movement has pushed store employees to the limit as they labor to keep shelves stocked and displays built to accommodate home-related supplies.
“We’re doing three times the business we’ve done in prior years,” she said. “It’s overwhelming to us as a retailer. It’s a double-edged sword trying to keep staff up and able to go.
“Our staff has worked very hard to keep product on the floor. In all of my years of working here, I’ve never had this issue before.”
For Harriett McFeely, who runs the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum in Hastings, the accelerated growth of area gardens post-Covid 19 has provided her with ample fodder as she continues work on her handicap-accessible and veterans memorial garden behind her home-based museum. A resurrection of sorts of a garden she and her late husband, Dick, created from nothing more than a decade ago to host large-scale weddings on the grounds, the new garden will include waterfalls, garden plots, signage, and other accents and be open to museum visitors and general public. Her goal is to have the work in progress ready for visitors by Memorial Day.
“People have been cooped up for a solid year and I think they were just about to go crazy to go outdoors and be around relatives and friends,” McFeely said. “A lot of them are really creative because of Covid and are making things for their gardens: really ornate planters, paintings sealed with acrylic, benches for their gardens, wind chimes and bird houses, water gardens and ponds…And a lot of people are starting plants indoors from seed.”
Since canceling her annual Bigfoot Conference in March of 2020 because of the pandemic, she has labored tirelessly to bring her garden vision to fruition. New exhibits inside the museum include aquarium rock gardening art projects created by museum researcher Kenny Collins featuring Bigfoot in his natural habitat, surrounded by nature scenes created from crystals, wormwood trees, rock gardens, model birds and trees.
“You have to plan for this,” McFeeley said of plotting any gardening endeavor. “You don’t just go out and do it on a Saturday afternoon.”
It’s hard work, but embarking on such a project can be a most fulfilling way to create beautiful and lasting images of beauty for all to enjoy, she said. For those doing the work, there is the added bonus of breaking a healthy sweat during the process.
“People who are afraid to go exercise, this is an excellent way to get outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine,” she said. “You can dig, shovel, rake...Psychologically, I think it really helps a lot of people who feel so cooped up.
“I know a man who hasn’t been out of his house for a solid year because his handicapped son is at high risk for covid. This is a good way for them and people with different illnesses to get outdoors.”
Ron Seymour, University of Nebraska Extension educator, said his office has been inundated during the pandemic with phone calls related to gardening and landscaping projects. In response to a request by Ryan Martin, Hastings Parks and Recreation superintendent, the local extension office offers a Lawn, Landscape and Gardening series of courses covering multiple horticulture-related topics. Scheduling is available online at cityofhastings.org Parks & Recreation link or by calling Seymour or Pat Evans at 402-461-7209.
“It (coronavirus) has certainly made people think differently about how to adjust their lives to the condition that we are under,” Seymour said. “They are figuring out ways to do things on their own and realize the importance of being self-sufficient and able to do things that help them and their families.
“People are not wanting to go to stores as much. They realize they can grow some of their own food, and because they are at home, there’s just a lot more interest in having their own good food.”
Elizabeth Extrom, who heads horticulture-based programs at UNL Extension office in Hall County, said her office has added courses to assist gardeners looking to take on home-based gardening and landscaping projects. She sees gardening as a healthy outlet, affording those choosing to stay home reprieve from their covid-imposed captivity.
“Gardening has great health benefits, both physically and mentally,” she said. “It’s a really good opportunity for people to be able to go outside and sod and sew.
“Anyone can grow plants. The thing to keep in mind is the time requirement it’s going to take. Whether it’s working up the soil, planting the bed, watering or weeding, there is a time constraint. The main thing is to start small and make sure you have the right environment before adding more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.