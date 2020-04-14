Mary Lanning Healthcare Monday started a drive-through test collection area for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, to increase efficiency as the outbreak in the area increases.
Testing is only for patients who are referred by a health care provider or the South Heartland District Health Department based on symptoms, travel and exposure. Eligible patients are put on a list and can use the drive-through. The drive-through testing area will be open from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients can go to the east entrance of the hospital for the first checkpoint. Staff ask for a photo identification through the window and double-check that the patient is on the list. The patient then drives to the collection station, where a nasal swab is collected. Samples are sent to a laboratory in Omaha for testing.
Terri Brown, laboratory director at the hospital, said hospital workers are warning patients it could take up to five days for results, but most have come back within 48 hours.
She said the drive-through area will save the hospital valuable resources, such as personal protective equipment that has become more scarce in the pandemic.
Instead of changing equipment for each patient who comes in for testing, much of the same equipment can be used for the three hours that the station is open each day. Since people are staying in their cars, only gloves need to be changed after each patient.
Brown said the worker in the same position inside the hospital would require a full change of protective gear 15-20 times a day.
“Now we don’t have to have her change equipment all the time,” she said. “Those precious resources are not swapped in and out.”
Within that three-hour period Monday, Brown said, Mary Lanning collected samples from 20 patients. She estimates the hospital could service about 30-45 patients in that time period every day. If the volume increases beyond that capacity, she said, the hospital will explore adjusting the times the station is open.
Although the area is only open three hours, the hospital receives calls from providers or the health department for referrals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.
Brown said the drive-through area also allows the testing process to be streamlined, which will help as the volume of testing in the area increases. It also prevents patients from being exposed to one another while waiting for a test.
Even after setting up the station, she said they are continuing to make improvements as needed.
“There are little changes you make to adapt to things on the fly,” she said.
One concern has been from people outside the South Heartland District Health Department’s coverage area.
Brown said they have been fielding phone calls from people outside the four-county area. At this time, the hospital is focusing on providing tests for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
“We are not set up with enough kits to serve all central Nebraska,” she said. “We are encouraging people in other counties to contact their health department for testing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.