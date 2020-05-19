While people may be concerned about going to the hospital or a physician’s clinic in the midst of a pandemic, health providers have taken steps to keep clients safe.
Extra safety measures have been put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, assured the public during the May 15 city news conference that the hospital, as well as Mary Lanning clinics, are safe for patients to get the care they need.
“What I think everybody needs to know is that it is in fact safe to go back to your physician’s office and it is safe to come to the hospital,” he said. “We have processes in place to make sure you can do that safely; that you can seek the care that you need. What I don’t want to have happen is for people to avoid getting the care they need out of fear. We need to operate in facts. Not fear. The fact is we can keep you safe when you come visit your physician’s office or when you come to the hospital.”
Those safety measures start when a patient first calls a clinic or the hospital.
Jessica Sutton, clinic manager at Hastings Family Care, said they can discuss issues with patients over the phone to find the best way to provide services.
“We’re screening all patients over the phone to identify what patients are bringing in or things they may have been exposed to,” she said.
There has been an increase in offering telehealth services if appropriate, she said. Patients who can verbalize symptoms may be good candidates for telehealth, which uses technology such as videoconferencing or streaming media to meet with a physician to provide services.
Sutton said about 60-70% of patients can be treated successfully through telehealth, limiting any potential exposure.
Dave Long, vice president of clinic operations, said one positive that has come from the coronavirus situation has been an increase in the availability and use of telehealth services.
“People are more comfortable with it than they have been in the past,” he said. “People don’t have to travel or take off work. Telehealth can help them where they are at.”
When a patient needs to visit a clinic, Sutton said, a series of protective measures are in place to ensure the chances of spreading any viruses are as low as possible. Staff and patients have to wear face masks.
Patients with respiratory symptoms are being seen at times set aside for them, and they are using a separate door altogether at Hastings Family Care.
Clinics are monitoring staff for potential symptoms or exposure. They are checking the temperature of staff prior to beginning a shift to catch any symptoms as early as possible.
“Patients should know we’re taking precautions,” Sutton said. “We’re doing what we can to keep them safe.”
At the end of the day, Long said, they are still health care professionals and their mission is to continue to serve people, though some of the ways those services are delivered have changed.
Now that some businesses are reopening, he said, the chances of contracting the disease will rise. He cautioned people to continue practicing good hygiene and take precautions to protect themselves.
“We want people to be safe out there,” he said. “We want to get back to normal as fast as we can, but we want to be as safe as we can.”
