SUTTON — Playoff basketball has arrived in the state of Nebraska as subdistrict action began this week for classes B through D-2. In the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 semifinals, it was a battle of Southern Nebraska Conference opponents matching up on the hardwood.
Sutton and Fillmore Central was the first game of the doubleheader at Sutton High School. Sutton was looking to defend home court Thursday and did just that, advancing to the C2-8 finals after a 50-35 victory over Fillmore Central.
“It was a great effort. The intensity and the energy was there right from the opening tip,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “We got off to a good start and that really repelled us and kept the momentum throughout the entire game and that was a big start to the postseason.”
The Fillies were able to score 19 points in the first quarter. Kylie Baumert was the star in the game as she would record 11 of her game-high 25 points in the opening frame. Sutton was going with the high-low offense to open up the lane and to give the ball down to Baumert on the block for an easy bucket.
“She (Baumert) is big for us,” Rapp said. “Even there in the first half and especially in that second quarter we did not score very much and then we came out in the second half and really spread their (Fillmore Central) zone out a little bit more and tried to get her a little more touches. She finished really well and when she has a big night, then we have a big night.”
Rapp was right about the second quarter and his team not scoring very much. Fillmore Central went to a 2-3 zone defense to try and to take Baumert away from the basketball. The Fillies managed to go 2-for-8 (25%) from the floor and also turned the ball over the four times. The two lone buckets for the Fillies came from Dayvie Perrien in the final 30 seconds when she buried back-to-back treys with the final one coming at the halftime buzzer to give the Fillies a 13-point lead.
“They (Fillmore) were packing it in really tight and we were getting good looks, we just didn’t hit a few shots,” said Rapp. “We kept the ball moving and hit some shots later in the quarter and that kind of boosted us into halftime. They (Fillmore) did a good job packing it in and did a good job of rotating and we weren’t moving the ball around quite as well as we should have, but we got it figured out in the second half.
Fillmore Central did not shoot as poorly as the score indicated. The Panthers were able to go 16-for-36 (44 percent) from the floor. Seven different players for the Panthers were able to put points on the board. A trio of teammates each had seven points each to lead the team: Emily Bonilla, Lexi Theis and Jordan Broman.
The Fillies did a good job of keeping all scores for Fillmore Central to under 10 points and coach Rapp was pleased with his defense.
“It was really good. I thought we played really good team defense tonight. We got caught early trying to trap the ball screens but we went away from that and the girls did a great job of rotating better. I thought they hit some tough shots and we contested a lot of shots and we did not give anything easy,” he said.
Sutton will face Superior on Thursday with the winner advancing to the district finals.
Sutton….19 8 13 10 — 50
FC….10 4 11 10 — 35
Sutton (50)
Kylie Baumert 25, Dayvie Perrien 9, Julia George 4, Alivia Huxoll 4, Xytlaly Bautista 3, Kate Griess 3, Tymerie Steinhauer 2
FC (35)
Emily Bonilla 7, Lexi Theis 7, Jordan Broman 7, Jackie Schelkopf 5, Faith Engle 4, Claire Kimbrough 3, Abby Nichols 2
