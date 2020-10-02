The Hastings Police Department is joining more than 390 agencies across the country and over 20 agencies in Nebraska for the 2020 Pink Patch Project, according to a press release from the HPD.
The Pink Patch Project promotes public awareness about breast cancer and raises funds for the fight against the disease during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Officers of the HPD may be seen wearing pink patches, pink badges or pink undershirts. Citizens may find police cars adorned with pink emblems. The displays are intended to stimulate conversations within the community and to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
Pink patches are available for purchase during business hours, in the lobby of the Hastings Police Department, featuring a new patch design for 2020. All proceeds will be donated to the Forever Pink Foundation, a charity whose mission is to impact the Tri-Cities by providing focus, support, and resources to financially and emotionally assist those battling breast cancer.
The 2018-2019 pink patch can also be purchased at the HPD while supplies last.
T-shirts, masks, hats and hoodies are available for online purchase at https://www.bytmp.com/collections/pink-patch-project.
To learn more about the Forever Pink Foundation, to donate or to apply for a grant visit https://nebraskaforeverpinkfoundation.org.
