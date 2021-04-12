Hastings Public Schools is adding to each building a new staff member who will address learning loss.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 9-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve seven new certified positions.
“This is something I never thought I’d be sitting in front of you proposing, because I didn’t think we’d have the resources to do it,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said, discussing the item during the board’s work session on Thursday.
The positions are intended to give each building flexibility, being used for different purposes based on building needs. Some assignments may include but aren’t limited to subbing, responding to student behavior needs, coordinating interventions for students in need, and coordinating assessments.
“These teachers will be on special assignment and it may look very different from building to building, but I would tell you at the end of the day they have the same purpose and that purpose is to deal with learning loss that many of our kids have suffered over the last year and a half because all of the disruptions and specifically to provide support for many of our students who are at risk,” Schneider said. “It may look different because of existing programs at buildings.”
The estimated annual cost is $80,000 per position for a total of $560,000, with those funds coming from ESSER II Funds. That is the second round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund made possible through the CARES Act.
The law making ESSER II Funds possible passed in late 2020.
Grant applications opened April 1. Applications are due April 30.
The district has to spend the funds by the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“This is not a new idea,” Schneider said. “We’ve been talking about this for years. We just thought it was something we couldn’t ever obtain.”
Schneider joined a Hastings group that visited the ICU program at York High School addressing at-risk students. ICU stands for intensive care unit, just like in a hospital.
“I think that’s the idea Dr. (Tom) Slzanda (Hastings High School principal) has for this particular position,” Schneider said. “That will look very differently at Alcott Elementary that doesn’t have a behavior program. They’re probably looking at more of a behavior response, so the people that are assigned to focus on instruction can focus on instruction.”
The seven positions may be used seven different ways based on what the programs are in each building.
“The whole idea here is to provide support in each building to free up staff members’ time to focus on instruction,” he said. “The most important thing we can do for our students, especially the 62% who are coming from poverty, is to give them a good, solid education so they can get out of that situation. In order to do that you’ve got to have some things in place.”
Schneider said one question surrounding these hires is whether they are sustainable.
Through ESSER II, the district has funding for the positions for two years.
Schneider believes they can be sustained for at least five years.
“I believe the way we’ve structured it, it is sustainable,” he said. “Some of these funds will cover our existing expenses, which helps us sustain other funds.”
He expects to be talking soon about ESSER III funds, which passed within the last month.
In other business, board members:
- Unanimously approved an HPS Foundation Memorandum of Understanding.
- Unanimously approved su
- mmer activity camps.
- Unanimously approved student foreign travel preparation.
- Unanimously approved lunch prices, ticket prices and student fees for 2021-22 school year. Breakfast and lunch prices would go up by 10 cents and extra milk by 5 cents. Fees would go up by $5, except laptop and activity fees, which would remain the same.
- Unanimously approved a proposal for asbestos removal at Morton building.
- Unanimously approved classified staff pay increases for the 2021-22 school year including a 3.41% or $1 per hour increase, whichever is higher.
- Unanimously approved a revised Classified Salary Schedule/Appendix A.
- Unanimously approved the addition of a full-time Hastings Middle School technology paraeducator position. The middle school is the only building in district that doesn’t have the position.
- Unanimously approved administrative pay increases at 3.41%.
- Unanimously approved the superintendent’s contract with a 3.41% increase. The base pay is $197,750, with a total of $240,623 including benefits.
- Unanimously approved increasing the substitute teaching rate for 2021-22 from $145 to $150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.