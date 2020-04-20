When Lincoln Elementary students return to school, they will have a new after-school program provided by the Hastings Family YMCA.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 9-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve a $148,316 federal 21st Century Grant for the after-school program for around 100 students at Lincoln Elementary. Registration will be available soon on the Hastings Family YMCA’s website, www.hastingsymca.net.
Hastings Family YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said during a recent interview providing after-school programs is an extremely important part of the Y’s role in the community.
“We feel like keeping those kids at school longer provides a better experience,” he said. “It’s better for our community if they are healthy and safe and active. It’s been my dream to have after-school programming in every elementary school in town. It’s just the next step. It’s very important, especially considering the demographics of that school.”
Lincoln has a high level of free- and reduced-lunch rate recipients and English language learners within its student body.
The program will have a site director at the school for most of the day, working with teachers and the principal to create an extension of the classroom.
“How do we mirror our program to help with homework and hands-on learning?” Stickels said.
Every student will get a healthy snack, physical activity time, help with homework, clubs and activities, and hands-on learning.
The YMCA will run the program, but Hastings Public Schools will be the fiscal agent for the grant.
“This is an opportunity for us to have an after-school program for approximately 100 kids from Lincoln Elementary, basically from after school until about 6 p.m. every night that we have school in session,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said during the meeting. “We’re excited for this partnership and excited for this opportunity. If this is successful and goes well, we’ll be able to house it other places other than Lincoln. It’s a really good place to start, and we think it’s a great thing for kids. We’re excited for this starting out next fall.”
In other business, board members:
— Unanimously approved the graduation requirement waiver, which states the board suspends all graduation and curriculum-related policies, except for those policies the superintendent and board president jointly determine need to remain in effect.
— Unanimously approved student fees, lunch prices and ticket prices for 2020-21, which are unchanged from the previous school year.
— Unanimously approved purchasing 20 12-foot rectangle tables for the Middle School cafeteria from Virco for $35,279, to be paid for out of the lunch fund.
— Unanimously approved purchasing 200 new chairs from Eakes for 17,395 to be used in the Middle School cafeteria during events, such as concerts, that don’t involve the tables. Purchase of the chairs is planned to come out of the middle school building budget or fundraising budget.
— Unanimously approved a bid of $556,280 from Rutt’s Heating and Air for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for Hawthorne Elementary. The new HVAC equipment for the older portion of the school wasn't included in the recent renovation of Hawthorne.
— Unanimously approved a $94,265 bid from Computer Hardware for 550 Chromebook laptops for eighth- and ninth-grade students.
— Unanimously approved new K-8 science curriculum.
