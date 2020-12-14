The Hastings Board of Education on Monday honored a man who helped provide stability for the school district over the last four months.
Monday’s regular meeting was the last for Jim Heyen, who was appointed during the August meeting and sworn in during the September work session to fill the vacancy left by former board member Bob Sullivan, who resigned in July because he moved to Wahoo. Chris Shade was elected during the general election to fill that seat and will be sworn in during the reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, 2021.
Heyen previously served as a longtime board member and as board president.
“It brought back a lot of memories,” he said during public comment to thank the board for the opportunity to serve again. “You’ve gone through some tough decisions to make, and in any way I can I’ll always be here for the board. I’ve got your back — same thing with administration, teachers and especially the kids. There’s nothing better than to take care of our kids.”
Board President Jim Boeve said board members wanted two or three things in the replacement person for Sullivan’s former seat. They wanted someone who was familiar with the district and the board, someone who had a love for the district and especially the students, and someone whose voice the board — as well as the community — could rely on.
“We knew we’d have some tough decisions with COVID,” Boeve said. “It was unanimous that we wanted Jim to be that guy.”
He broached the idea to Heyen and Heyen’s wife at a graduation party.
“He didn’t say yes that night, but he didn’t say no,” Boeve said.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider called Boeve in a few days to say that Heyen agreed to fill the vacancy.
“We were overjoyed,” Boeve said. “I don’t think it’s any surprise to people who have seen him at graduations, athletic events, honors nights and superintendent searches that he jumped right in and did staff appreciation day and kept up on all our business and things like that.”
Also during the meeting, board members voted 8-0 to approve a 3.41% wage increase for certified staff members for 2021-22. Board member Becky Sullivan was absent.
Board member Laura Schneider said working on that agreement is a difficult position for the teachers as well as school board members involved.
“The board members are in the tough spot of wanting to treat the teachers well, but you also have to think about taxpayers,” Schneider said.
Schneider and fellow board member John Bonham worked on that agreement.
The increase is based on a comparability array with similar school districts.
Bonham said the increase will keep certified staff within the 98% to 102% wage range of other districts within the array.
“It’s based on an array, and it’s based on comparables, but our teachers have earned this and I am really happy that it worked out this way because it has been a rough semester for them and they have stepped up,” Schneider said.
During the spotlight on learning portion of the meeting, Alcott Elementary Principal Charla Brant spoke about her school’s goals, including developing effective units to help all students achieve at high levels starting with 15-day challenges.
It has been important for Alcott that all educators embrace high levels of learning for all students.
Alcott has adopted the motto “Our Kids, Our School.”
Teachers in each grade are collaborating with each other, ensuring students’ needs are met regardless of where they are academically and whose class they are in.
Also during the meeting, Kyle Overturf with Grand Island accounting firm AMGL presented HPS’s annual auditor’s report.
AMGL gave an unmodified opinion, which Overturf said is the highest level of assurance available from an outside accounting firm.
In other business, board members:
- Unanimously approved a two-year contract with IdeaBank Marketing of Hastings to serve as a communication consultant for the district.
- Unanimously approved the second reading of the revised policy for kindergarten entrance admissions. The policy revision establishes a deadline of May 1 for parents of students who turn 5 between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15 to apply for their child to enter kindergarten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.