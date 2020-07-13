Monday’s Hastings Board of Education meeting was the last one for Bob Sullivan, who is closing Friday on the sale of his house in Hastings and moving to Wahoo, where he grew up and has a law practice.
School board members voted 8-0 to accept Sullivan’s resignation. Board member John Bonham was absent.
Sullivan was elected to the board in 2016.
“One of the first questions I was asked when I got elected was, ‘So, what do you think about the election results?’ ” he said. “I said do you mean about Trump or me? Because both were shocking.”
He and his wife, Carmen, bought Sullivan’s parents’ house in Wahoo after his parents died six years ago.
“We were waiting until all of our girls graduated from school before we started to relocate,” Sullivan said. “Earlier this year, the three that were left in school said, ‘I don’t know why we’re waiting. We’re ready to go if you are. Let’s do it.”
The family started making plans to move.
“Because I have maintained a practice in eastern Nebraska, I do have clients there and an active practice, so it’s an easy transition,” he said.
Sullivan followed his brother Mike, also a lawyer, to Hastings.
Mike has lived in Hastings more than 40 years, having moved to town to practice law with his wife’s stepfather, Joseph Helmann.
Today, Bob and Mike Sullivan are among shareholder attorneys in the Sullivan Shoemaker law firm in Hastings.
Both brothers also are former Hastings city attorneys.
Bob was the assistant city attorney, working under Mike, from 1998 until 2001, when he became city attorney — a position he held until 2013.
That Sullivan was elected to the Hastings Board of Education came as a shock nearly four years ago for a man whose children attend Hastings Catholic Schools.
“I had no expectation of being elected,” he said. “When I did, I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done.’ I came in with a bit of trepidation to say the least, but it was immediately very easy to get into the flow because the teachers up to the superintendent, everybody was very helpful and very welcoming. They’ve all just turned out to be great people.”
Board President Jim Boeve thanked Sullivan for his contribution to the board. Boeve said he appreciated Sullivan’s help in rules of order as well as his legal acumen when it comes to reading documents.
“You have modeled for us that anything we discuss here is not personal,” Boeve said. “It’s just a matter of perspective. Sometimes we share that same perspective, sometimes we differ, but once the decision is made we move on.”
He and Superintendent Jeff Schneider presented Sullivan with a clock and lifetime HPS activity pass.
After the meeting, Sullivan gave the orange tie he was wearing to Boeve.
The remaining board members now have 45 days to determine how to handle the vacancy. Schneider said they could choose to have someone fill the seat for the remainder of the year, or allow the general election results to determine who fills the position. The seat was up for election in 2020, anyway, and Sullivan hadn’t filed as a candidate for re-election.
In other business, board members:
— Unanimously approved an amended 2019-20 budget.
— Unanimously approved a contract with CASA for an attendance coordinator for the STARS program.
— Unanimously approved a resolution on authority to implement health and safety requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.
— Unanimously approved a revised anti-discrimination policy.
— Unanimously approved the purchase of 29 Second Step kits, with bullying prevention information.
— Unanimously approved the architect contract with Cannon Moss Brygger and Associates of Grand Island for the Morton Elementary renovation and repurposing project.
— Unanimously approved the addition a 1.0 full-time equivalent intervention technician at Hastings High School.
