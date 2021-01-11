Building on a child’s existing knowledge and experiences is an important foundation for literacy and if done correctly is kind of like Velcro.
Irina Erickson, principal at Longfellow Elementary School, spoke about the reading instruction going on at her school during the Spotlight on Learning portion of the Hastings Board of Education meeting Monday.
There are five reading components with significant impact: phonemic awareness, phonics instruction, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
Those components range in complexity from being able to identify a word based on its first and last sounds, all the way to a student reading passages of text and understanding what he or she is reading about and making connection to the reader’s background knowledge and to real life.
“So all five of them are extremely important when we teach reading,” Erickson said.
To promote fluency, Longfellow students read out loud every day.
“They say that fluency is also extremely important and kids need to read fluently out loud, so we need to hear what they are actually reading,” Erickson said.
When it comes to comprehension, Erickson cited Natalie Wexler, author of “The Knowledge Gap,” which was published in 2019 and looks at the failure of most elementary schools, and especially those serving low-income children, to systematically build knowledge of the world.
Erickson said introducing facts to a child should be like Velcro building on knowledge.
“You add more, and they understand more,” she said.
Erickson presented a passage during Monday’s meeting that the adults present were able to determine was about the game of cricket. However, with no context a young reader would be clueless.
“This is what she says happens to kids, often,” Erickson said, referring to Wexler. “We give them text, they have no connection to what they are reading about. They might know the words, some meanings of them, but they have no clue.”
To bridge that gap, teachers at Longfellow bring in topics students might not choose on their own, but that the teachers feel they need to know, and build on that knowledge through reading.
In other business, board members:
- Voted 9-0 to approve the 2021-22 Senior High Registration Handbook.
- Voted 9-0 to approve first reading of a revised school board policy stating the board meets on the second Monday of the month, not the third Monday as was previously the case. The school board made the switch in June 2020.
