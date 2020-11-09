Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted Monday to discontinue the e-learning option for the second semester, except for students with medical conditions.
Board members voted 9-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve that recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Schneider.
District officials have consulted with district physician Dr. Curtis Reimer and Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, throughout the pandemic about how to proceed with classes.
There are arguments to be made on both sides of the issue, Schneider said, but many students are falling behind while doing e-learning.
Schneider said according to feedback from teachers, about 66% of high school students and 50% of middle school students are behind, and 40% of elementary students are struggling with e-learning.
“It’s very difficult to deliver a quality education strictly over a device,” he said.
He talked with officials from other districts about health exemptions, and learned 1% is a consistent number for students to do e-learning due to medical conditions.
“We know there are some families that have circumstances as such that they’re going to need this, but I don’t think it’s probably 12%,” he said, referring to the percentage of HPS students who started the academic year in e-learning.
It doesn’t have to be the student with a medical condition. Schneider said that exemption could be due to anyone in the student’s household with a health problem.
The district does have alternative plans in the event of disease outbreaks.
Schneider said the first step would be a 50-50 approach with half the students physically in school each day to reduce crowding in the buildings.
The district could close one school temporarily if there was an outbreak at that particular building and keep other buildings operating as normal.
Complete remote learning would be a last resort.
If the district used a 50-50 approach, it would match that schedule alphabetically, so siblings could still give rides and allow for after-school day care for elementary students.
“I think if we know anything about this year, nothing is set,” Schneider said.
Eliminating e-learning, except for medical exemptions, will create other challenges, he said.
“I want to be clear on that because when we figure out the families that we’re going to need to work with on medical exemptions, especially at the elementary, when we put those teachers back in the room a second-grader that has a medical exemption may not have that same second-grade e-learning teacher,” he said. “There’s going to be challenges. There’s nothing easy about this. That is 2020.”
Schneider expects to send letters soon to e-learning families informing them of the change. An announcement about the change will be made to other district families. The district will ask for a response by mid-December.
“So we have time to be prepared for the start of the semester,” he said.
One option for families without a medical exemption who still want to do e-learning would be home school.
Board member John Bonham commended district staff for the agility they have exhibited when it comes to dealing with a changing educational landscape.
“I’m confident that Jeff and his team have put together a good plan — ‘If this happens we do this, if this happens we do that,’ ” Bonham said. “I’m in favor of trying to get kids back into the classroom because that’s what’s best for them. For those where it’s unsafe, they have an option, as well.”
Also during the meeting, Hastings High School principal Tom Szlanda provided the spotlight on learning feature, updating board members on changes to the school’s Tiger Team Time academic intervention time, providing more access to assistance for students who need it.
In other business, council members:
- Unanimously approved the 2020 superintendent’s evaluation.
- Unanimously approved the $5.294 million bid from Carmichael Construction of Hastings for the Morton building remodel. The bid from Carmichael was the lowest of five bids.
- Unanimously approved the first reading of the revised policy for kindergarten entrance admissions. The policy revision establishes a deadline of May 1 for parents of students who turn 5 between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15 to apply for their student to enter kindergarten.
