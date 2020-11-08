When members of the Hastings Board of Education meet on Monday, they will act on a recommendation from district staff to approve a bid from Carmichael Construction to remodel the former Morton Elementary building.
“They did Alcott, and we’re very happy with that,” Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations, said introducing the item at the board’s Nov. 5 work session.
The bid from Carmichael Construction of Hastings was $5.294 million.
“Right where we thought it would come in,” Kelly said.
The board’s meeting is 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Hastings City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The district established $6 million as the not-to-exceed amount for the project.
Patrons in the Hastings Public School District voted during the May primary to approve renovations at Morton for use as a districtwide preschool and administrative office.
About 68% of voters cast ballots during that election in support of the levy-neutral bond question — 3,466 of the 5,097 total ballots cast.
Morton was closed as an educational institution in 2016 as part of the master plan to rejuvenate and improve all HPS elementary facilities. Since then, the Morton campus has served as the temporary home to two other HPS elementary schools — Alcott and then Longfellow — while those schools’ buildings were renovated.
The Morton project would not be unlike the recent renovations of Alcott and Longfellow — elementary schools that are of a similar vintage, being around 90-100 years old.
The Morton project completion date is March 31, 2022.
Hastings Public Schools received five bids for the remodel. The three lowest bids for the project were listed in the information provided for Monday’s meeting.
Besides Carmichael, the other bids listed included $5.366 million from Hausmann Construction of Lincoln and $5.393 million from Farris Construction.
Kelly said a lot of local subcontractors will be involved in the project.
“When you look at the elementary bond that was approved in 2014 and then this Morton one, $27.5 million that this community approved for our elementary facilities,” HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said Thursday. “Almost every one of those dollars turned over in our local economy with local contractors. That’s a good thing for our community. So thank you to Hastings for supporting us, but it’s also been a good business thing for our community.”
