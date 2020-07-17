Adhering to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination, the Hastings Board of Education recently updated its anti-discrimination policies.
Board members approved at their regular meeting on Monday adding “sexual orientation or gender identity” to the list of protected statuses in the district’s anti-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-retaliation policies for both staff and students.
Board members also unanimously updated the contact information within those policies. The policies now will list the applicable administrative position instead of the name of the person who holds that position.
Within the updated anti-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-retaliation policy, the board also approved an amendment offered by member Bob Sullivan, who is a lawyer. Monday’s meeting was the last one for Sullivan, who resigned because he is moving out of the district.
He recommended adding the words “unlawful and unjust discrimination” at the beginning of all the relevant policies.
Sullivan said the district’s goal in updating the policies is trying to get rid of prejudice.
“What that does is that it makes sure the things we already do that are by this ordinance discriminatory, which is not allowing males into the female restroom and things like that, we would look at whether they are just or unjust,” he said of the amendment. “It’s just to keep men out of women’s restrooms and off of women’s sports teams and things like that. This would clarify that and make it a much clearer policy.”
This isn’t the first time the HPS board has discussed adding specific language to district policies to protect gay and transgender students and staff.
“We have some differing points of view,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said Monday. “We’ve been contacted by community members. I’ve talked to different board members who have different points of view. I think this is an outstanding example of how leaders should work together to find solutions and find common ground among differing opinions.”
Board President Jim Boeve also commended those who worked on updating the policy.
“If you follow the board, we’ve talked about this for a couple different years and have wrestled with what is the right thing to do,” he said. “There’s policy and procedure involved. Sometimes it’s hard to keep the two separate. Sometimes you keep it separate and people don’t think you’re keeping it separate. I commend Bob and Jeff and the people involved for trying to come up with a reasonable solution in a professional way of doing it.”
Schneider said the district always has worked to cultivate an inclusive atmosphere.
“At the end of the day, however you decide to word this is not going to change our practice in schools,” he said. “We want all — and I can’t stress ‘all’ enough — we want all students and all adults treated well in our buildings. This policy, however you word it, will not change that.”
In other business, board members:
Unanimously approved an amended 2019-20 budget.
Unanimously approved a contract with CASA for an attendance coordinator for the STARS program.
Unanimously approved a resolution on authority to implement health and safety requirements for the 2020-21 school year.
Unanimously approved the purchase of 29 Second Step kits, with bullying prevention information.
Unanimously approved the architect contract with Cannon Moss Brygger and Associates of Grand Island for the Morton renovation and repurposing project.
Unanimously approved the addition a 1.0 full-time equivalent intervention technician at Hastings High School.
