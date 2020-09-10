As the first four weeks of the Hastings Public Schools academic year come to an end, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the district has had a lot of victories.
Friday marks the end of the fourth week of the 2020-2021 school year. Schneider spoke about the opening of the school year during the Hastings Board of Education work session Thursday, which took place in the cafeteria of the recently renovated Longfellow Elementary.
“Normally that wouldn’t be something we would be talking about,” Schneider said of the first four weeks. “It would just be normal, but under these circumstances I don’t know how you look at it. On one hand, I can tell you the last four weeks have gone really quick, but on the other hand, I will tell you over the last six months there’s been a lot that went into the last few weeks, but it’s a celebration, I think, that we’re completing our fourth week. Every day we’re in session I believe is a victory.”
He thanked staff members.
“I don’t care what their position is, it has taken everybody,” Schneider said. “There’s not much that’s the same about this year.”
He pointed out the paw print stickers on the Longfellow lunch tables, showing students where they can sit as a way to social distance.
Staff members have dealt with a lot of changes to teaching assignments.
Teachers and students doing e-learning have adapted well to the changes.
“It is every bit the challenge we thought it would be,” Schneider said. “When I say ‘all hands on deck’ it is … wow.”
Schneider reiterated what he said at a previous meeting — e-learning is not as effective as in-person classes.
“We hope that more and more kids gravitate toward coming back to school,” he said.
The district will begin surveying e-learning families soon about their plans for the second quarter.
He also thanked the South Heartland District Health Department for guidance, and thanked students and parents for their support.
Board president Jim Boeve said he has received a lot of positive feedback about the start of the school year.
“I’ll just say from the feedback I get from staff and parents it’s overwhelmingly more positive than any complaints about what’s going on,” he said.
When school board members meet for their regular meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers inside the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., they will approve the 2020-2021 budget.
General fund budget will be $45.8 million, which is what the district plans to spend plus cash on hand.
Schneider said the district estimates it will receive slightly less than $13.9 million in local taxes and anticipates receiving another $28 million in income.
Total estimated income for the general fund would be just under $41.9 million. Schneider said he anticipates spending around $42 million. The difference will be offset by cash.
General fund expenditures at the end of 2019-2020 were $40.8 million, compared to $41.2 million in 2018-2019.
The district’s total levy will be $1.342, where it has been for several years.
Schneider said the message from the board 18 months ago when the district sought a levy override was that budget problems couldn’t be solved just with a levy override. It also had to include spending reductions.
The board cut 17 positions, reducing the budget by $850,000.
“I want to point out to the community this board did exactly what it said it was going to do, which was solve some of our budget problems with a dual approach,” he said.
The district is seeing a 6% increase in property value, which means increased receipts for 2020-2021, but also a reduction in state aid for ’21-’22.
“One of the frustrations is our local taxpayers pay more and the state penalizes us for it,” Schneider said.
There will be two hearings pertaining to the budget during Monday’s meeting — one for the budget and one for the tax asking.
The school district must turn in its approved budget to the state by Sept. 20.
“I feel good about where we finished this year,” Schneider said. “I feel good about ’20-’21. I think it will be a break-even year. I am very worried about ’21-’22. We will have to see how the next few months go.”
Also during the meeting Schneider gave the oath of office to new board member Jim Heyen, who is completing the term — through the end of 2020 — of former board member Bob Sullivan, who moved out of the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.