While it has been around at the school for a long time as a club activity, bowling may be the newest official sport at Hastings High School.
When they meet on Aug. 10, members of the Hastings Board of Education will decide whether to add bowling to the list of Hastings High School activities.
HHS Activities Director Tracy Douglas presented the proposal at the school board’s July 9 work session.
Hastings High has had a longstanding bowling club.
“It’s had a lot of success,” Douglas said. “The club’s been very active, with a lot of members.”
Changes over the years to the timing of the club season have had a negative effect on participation, however, she said.
Members of the Nebraska School Activities Association Representative Assembly voted 31-20 at their May 21 meeting to add bowling as an NSAA-sanctioned winter sport.
While Hastings High School has a history of supporting club bowling, adding it to the list of school sports right now is complicated while the district is dealing with the effects of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“If this was a normal year I am confident I would be sitting in front of you recommending we add this,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider told school board members during the work session. “This group has proven there is a need. I think it’s another great activity for our kids.”
He said Kandance Garwood, HPS director of student services, wants to also see the addition of unified bowling, which would involve students with disabilities.
“Those are all great things,” Schneider said. “I just don’t know how this works.”
Projected expenses for varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams include uniforms, equipment, teaching and training aids, transportation, lineage fees and coaching.
Schneider estimated the total cost would be $20,000 to $25,000 per year.
“Again, it depends on the number of competitions that exist and where they are at,” he said. “You’re looking at $500 to $900 every time a group of students gets on the bus. This is going to require a bus because you’re going to have a boys team and a girls team.”
Douglas said Pastime Lanes has told the district it would be competitive with its costs.
She checked with other schools within the HPS array.
“It was very mixed,” she said. “Some schools were like ‘Yes, we’re going to add it right away.’ What we’re finding is a lot of other schools, with the current times, are very concerned about adding another program with not knowing what everything was going to look like, especially from an activities point of view.”
