As Hastings Public Schools wraps up the 2019-20 fiscal year, the district’s total expenditures could match or even be less than the previous year.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider presented estimated general fund expenditures for 2020-21 during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday. He also said the district’s property tax levy rate will stay the same.
Schneider projects total expenditures for 2019-20 to be $41.130 million. That is $137,000 less than the 2018-2019 actual expenditures of $41.267 million.
The district’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30, so actual expenditures have yet to be determined.
“I’m proud of our district because we’ve done what we’ve had to do,” Schneider said. “I think we’re looking at finishing this year pretty close to break-even. All things considered, it’s pretty good.”
The district ceased in-person classes and most building operations in mid-March.
Schneider said never in the 10 years he spent as the district’s director of finance, before becoming superintendent this year, did expenditures go down from one year to the next.
“That’s very difficult to do when your expenses are going up every year, but I would remind our community we cut $850,000 out of the budget a year ago,” he said. “It’s not easy. We’re operating with a lot less paraeducators in the district. We have one less central office administrator. We have felt that these last few months, I guarantee you.”
He will present a balanced budget to the school board in September that needs to be approved by Sept. 20.
“I like the way I see ‘19-20 ending up, and I feel confident in our financial situation for 20-21,” Schneider said. “I think we’ll hold steady on our cash reserves, which we need to because we have less than two months left.”
He estimates district expenditures in 2020-21 will be about $1.3 million more than 2019-20.
Part of that is an increase is staffing.
“We’ve had to add four staff members already, and later tonight I’m going to talk about the possibility of adding a fifth,” he said.
Board members will vote during their regular meeting Monday to hire an additional teacher at Lincoln Elementary for one year to help keep class sizes down at that school.
The district also faces increased costs because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“We will have some CARES Act money to help us with that, but that’s why I think our expenditures are going to go up $1.3 million,” Schneider said.
District officials believe Hastings Public Schools should receive a little more than $700,000 in CARES Act funding.
That amount will cover the laptop computers purchased for grades two through seven, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
While the district is spending that money now, it will receive the CARES Act funds during the next fiscal year.
Schneider said his budget presentation on Thursday included two pieces of good news.
“One, I think we’re going to be really close to break-even again, which I feel good about all things considered,” he said. “The second thing, which the community is going to care about, our tax levy will stay the same. It will not increase.”
The district’s proposed property tax levy rate will remain unchanged at $1.142 per $100 valuation.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $1,142 in property tax to support Hastings Public Schools.
“Am I worried about ‘21-22? Yes, but I think I will always be worried about the year out because of what may or may not happen in our Legislature,” Schneider said.
