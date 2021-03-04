Hastings Public Schools on Friday is getting 130 single doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, for the protection of employees.
David Essink, director of human resources and operations for the school district, gave an update about vaccinations during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday.
“It’s been a process,” he said.
At least 75% of HPS staff signed up to receive whatever vaccine is available.
Last week, 53 HPS staff members received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, which is administered in two doses four weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson product, which was approved for emergency use in the United States just last weekend, requires one shot only.
The vaccines are administered in the west court of the Hastings High School north gym with a recovery area.
“It’s worked really well,” Essink said.
Hastings learned Tuesday night the district would be getting the 130 Johnson & Johnson doses on Friday.
Other schools within the South Heartland District Health Department four-county area also will receive vaccinations Friday at Hastings High.
Each district received a share of the vaccine allotment based on population. South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Essink estimated there were 65 vaccine doses for all the other school districts.
In determining the order of vaccinations, Hastings Public Schools started with anyone who self-reported an underlying health condition, going from older to younger employees.
More district employees expressed concerns about health conditions again this week.
“So we tried to fit them in,” Essink said.
In addition to district employees, Lunch Time Solutions staff members are receiving the vaccine along with some members of the district’s substitute pool and volunteer grandparents who help at the elementary schools.
“So we’ve allowed all those different people who have anything to do with the schools to sign up,” he said.
Essink also has tried to split it up the vaccinations, a few from each building.
“We could’ve completely finished a building or two, but we didn’t want to have everybody from one building come in and have them possibly have side effects and not be able to come to work on Monday,” he said.
Each elementary will have up to 10 people who will be vaccinated on Friday. The middle school has about 20, and the high school has more than 20.
“We’ll see how (Friday) goes because that’s twice as many people as last week, but last week went really well and we’re hoping that tomorrow goes just as well,” Essink said.
He helps direct people through the vaccination process.
A school nurse takes temperatures and checks people in.
Last week, five people administered vaccinations.
The district personnel who received the Moderna vaccine will return in four weeks for their second dose.
Essink said there have been many unknowns when it comes planning for the vaccinations.
“Next week we don’t know what we might get,” he said. “We don’t know anything until they come out with it. We just stand ready. Everybody’s ready to be flexible to get this done, and then we just go for it.”
He spent a lot of time this week planning for Friday’s vaccinations.
“I tried to keep a good mind while doing it,” he said.
