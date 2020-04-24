Responding to the desire of graduating seniors, Hastings Public Schools has decided to delay graduation until July 26.
HPS seniors were surveyed Monday about whether to do a virtual commencement ceremony on May 17 or delay it until July with the hope there would at least be some sort of in-person component. Superintendent Jeff Schneider said of the seniors who responded, about 70% favored delaying until July.
“No matter how you look at this, it’s a tough call,” he said. “I think the kids are hoping they get a chance to have some closure to their academic careers and to their K-12 careers. I think they would really like to get back together one more time. I think they are hoping by delaying they can do that.
“The bottom line is these kids have had enough things taken away from them, so we’re going to listen to them and honor their wishes.”
Schneider said around 160 seniors in a class of about 250 responded.
Parents have been on both sides of the issue.
The district let parents know before seniors were surveyed, so parents could discuss the options with their children.
“I don’t think there’s a right answer to this,” Schneider said. “It just is what it is.”
He expected a determination to be made by July 1 about what the ceremony will look like.
The district will need to know the directives from health officials.
“We don’t know what we’re going to be able to do on July 26, yet. Obviously. What we do know is we’re going to be doing something on July 26,” he said.
Options include anything from a completely virtual ceremony to traditional, and everything in between is possible.
Schneider said about 3,500 people typically attend HPS graduation.
“Obviously we’re going to be following the health directives,” he said. “Safety is always going to be our first priority. Once we know what the recommendations are and what the directives are, then we’ll be able to make a more formalized plan about what graduation looks like.”
One option would be to hold the ceremony outside, to accommodate more people in a safer manner.
“Maybe that’s possible; I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see. Kind of like everything else right now.”
On Wednesday, Adams Central Public Schools announced it, too, plans to delay graduation until July 26 based on results of a survey of seniors.
