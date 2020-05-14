In an effort to prepare students for the possibility of continued distance learning during the 2020-21 school year, Hastings Public Schools is looking at spending nearly $150,000 to purchase 750 laptop computers.
District staff discussed the proposed purchase at the Hastings Board of Education work session Thursday in advance of the board’s regular meeting on Monday.
Computer Hardware of Hastings had the lowest of two bids at $146,535.
The computers would be used by students in second through seventh grades. The district already has a 1:1 program for grades eight through 12.
Students in kindergarten and first grade would use a different model for distance learning.
“This is a purchase we did not budget for,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “Two months ago, I would’ve tried to figure out what you were talking about if you told me we were bringing this to you. But the bottom line is we’ve been going through this for the last two months. It’s become obvious for us that we have to prepare for multiple options in the fall. If we are faced, and I want to stress the word ‘if’ — I hope we are not — but if we are faced with another period of time where we have to operate school without kids coming on campus, we have learned a lot in the last two months. We know the areas that we need to get better. We just feel that it is essential to have devices in students’ hands.”
With the need for computer cases and software, the cost associated with the computers will be even more than the bid from Computer Hardware.
Trent Kelly, the school district’s director of technology and operations, is investigating connectivity options for families who don’t already have it.
“I’ve been exploring quite a few options. I’m probably not prepared to present anything at this time,” he said. “If this passes, that will be one of the first things we really start looking at.”
Schneider said it’s possible funding for the computers would come out of the CARES Act COVID Relief Fund.
“If it doesn’t, we’re prepared to handle this out of the general fund,” Schneider said.
While this is a large, unplanned expense, the district captured savings this quarter.
“We didn’t have any substitute teachers; we didn’t put gas in any buses this quarter,” Schneider said. “That helps offset some of this if indeed we have to take it out of the general fund.”
Should distance learning not be needed, the district would use some of the computers and hold back others to replenish the supply for the eighth through 12th grade 1:1 program over the next two years.
“This is unexpected,” Schneider said. “I know this is not what we planned, but we feel pretty strongly that this is a piece of the puzzle if we’re not able to have kids on campus at any time next year.”
Schneider said should teachers have to educate through distance learning for the entire school year, they will need more days of professional development.
During his leadership quarterly update, Schneider said basically the entire quarter has been about COVID-19.
The operations leadership of Kelly and David Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations, have overseen the Grab and Go meals program.
“There will be a summer feeding program for kids in Hastings all the way up until we start school,” Schneider said.
It takes everyone to lead, he said.
“Our teachers had to make plans in less than one week, to come up with some kind of distance learning,” he said. “It’s not perfect, but we’ve had some individuals go above and beyond and do a good job under that short timeline.”
Schneider also spoke about the successful vote during the primary election on Tuesday for a levy-neutral bond issue to turn Morton Elementary into a preschool and district office.
“It starts in this body right here, the Board of Education,” he said. “You gave us clear direction on the mission of ‘look into this and figure out what’s the best plan moving forward for Morton.’ ”
Schneider said members of the Community Facility Advisory Committee encouraged district administrators, including Schneider himself, to pursue the bond issue.
He said he had leaned toward not adding the bond issue to the primary ballot amid all the disruption and uncertainty related to COVID-19.
“That group looked at it, and when they weighed everything through they said, ‘No, we don’t think that’s the best course of action. We think you need to proceed now,’ ” he said. “I’m sure glad we listened to them.”
The Committee for Future School Investment, which included some members who don’t have children in school, promoted the project.
District staff also helped educate the community.
“When you talk about leadership, so many different people were involved in the leadership of these things,” Schneider said. “In some ways I would say this quarter has been as challenging as ever, and in other ways I would tell you I have never been more proud of Hastings Public than the last quarter.”
