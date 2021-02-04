As work continues to transform Hastings Public Schools’ Morton building into a preschool and district office, the district plans to hire an assistant director of special education to help plan with the transition and oversee services for the youngest students.
Kandance Garwood, HPS director of special education, gave a presentation about the new position at the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday.
The position would focus on the district’s students from birth to age 5. Garwood said all of Hastings’ peer districts have such a position, as do many nearby smaller districts.
Hastings Public Schools currently has three preschool classrooms at Alcott, three preschool classrooms at Hawthorne and two preschool classrooms at Lincoln.
Each classroom has a teacher and paraeducator.
Morning sessions are primarily for 3-year-olds. Afternoon sessions are primarily for 4-year-olds.
This school year, the district has 170 preschool students, although Garwood said that number is usually closer to 200.
In addition to preschool, the district also provides services for about 80 children in the birth to 3-year-old range and 14 children in the Sixpence program for teen parents.
Right now about 45% of preschool students receive special education services.
According to the rules and regulations the district follows when it comes to special education, the ratio of special education students has to stay under 50%.
“We want peer models for our students with disabilities,” Garwood said.
Other children are selected through an application process with priority given to at-risk students.
She said the percentage of peer models is higher at the beginning of the year, which allows the district to qualify more needs-based students as the year progresses.
Once preschool is moved into the Morton Building, the district no longer will have the support of principals of buildings with preschool classrooms. That includes Jason Cafferty, principal of Watson Elementary, which is the district’s Head Start building.
“We knew we were going to need a position like this for the 2022-2023 school year, once those students are in the Morton Building,” Garwood said. “However, as things have been going on this year and there are questions that we’re already getting asked and things we need to plan, I felt like it might be good to start this for next year.”
Having that extra year would allow the assistant director of special education to learn the district’s current preschool program, get to know staff, start training with a current principal and lead the transition to the Morton Building.
The assistant director of special education would support the staff serving Head Start students. That person could process new referrals as part of the evaluation process and offer staff support for life skill students, as well as coordinate the extended school year.
The assistant director of special education also would oversee the birth to 3-year-old program, Sixpence program and the district’s childcare partnership, as well as supervise nearly 30 staff members.
Funds for the position would be covered in part through special education reimbursement, and also from efficiencies gained through having all programs under one roof.
“And we’re hoping we will have more efficiencies once we’re all in one location,” Garwood said. “It’s kind of hard to picture what that is right now because we are in our different places.”
Pay for the position would be higher than that of a teacher but lower than elementary building principals or assistant principals due to the size of the building.
With 300 students it would be the smallest building and with 30 staff members it would be the smallest number of staff.
It would be a 215-day contract to allow for extended school year services.
Garwood said the ideal candidate would have an administrative degree, special education endorsement and hopefully experience in the 0-5 age range.
“Hopefully that person is out there,” she said.
