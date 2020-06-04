With Hastings Public Schools buildings closed since mid-March, the district’s summer planning update carries an unusual amount of weight.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider provided the summer planning update, as well as a look toward fall, during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday.
The most frequent question he receives is, “What will school look like in the fall?”
“I think the answer, unfortunately, is, ‘We don’t know,’ ” he said. “I don’t want to mislead anybody. But I will tell you this: We are making a ton of plans because we want to be ready to go.”
HPS officials have been in regular communication with multiple school districts, as well as Hastings College and Central Community College.
“While we have different circumstances, we’re in the same boat,” Schneider said.
What transportation will look like in the district when school resumes is unknown. It would be tough to pull off with current guidelines.
“The one thing we probably know is whatever the guidelines are today, they’re probably not going to be in August,” he said. “We’re just going to have to adjust with that and keep going.”
District officials continue to work with the assumption school may include some remote components.
“We’ve got to be ready to roll,” Schneider said. “We can’t say, ‘Well, we’re going to need a month to plan this.’ That’s our goal this summer is to have a platform in place and a plan.”
That includes synchronous and asynchronous schedules, depending on the age of the students.
“We’re going to have to have multiple options there,” he said. “Those are the types of things that we’re going to try to iron out the best we can this summer.”
Schneider said this will take a lot of staff development, which will require altering the district calendar.
The district plans to have a limited summer school offering in July at Lincoln Elementary for grades K-3, focused on literacy.
“That’s a key element,” Schneider said. “If kids struggle to read by the end of third grade it’s a tougher challenge for them to catch up. We think it makes total sense to have a small group; there will be less than 15 per room.”
No transportation will be available.
Summer school will be done by invite only, due to space constraints, based on reading assessments.
The district and families of graduates are looking forward to the commencement ceremony on July 26.
Schneider said officials won’t make firm announcements about the event until July, when there will be more information about health directives.
“It’s looking more and more promising that we’re going to be able to celebrate the class of 2020 in some fashion in a manner in which they definitely deserve,” he said.
He encouraged parents of children ready to go to kindergarten to contact the applicable elementary school for kindergarten registration. Families can call or go to the buildings in person. Shields are in place for protection.
Elementary offices will close in a few weeks for the summer, but the district office will be available to register students for kindergarten.
Because there wasn’t a Kindergarten Roundup this year, teachers created a video to help communicate with parents, which Schneider said was an excellent idea.
“All of us who have been first-time kindergarten parents know how scary that is for the first time,” he said.
Hastings High School had a return of more than 200 students this week for weights and conditioning. The students are in groups of 25 or fewer.
“It’s gone very well,” Schneider said. “Our coaches and activity director did a ton of planning to make that work.”
He thanked Mary Lanning Healthcare, which helped establish the procedures as far as the cleaning between weights and what needed to happen for safety.
“Every time we get a few kids in our building I feel like it’s a step towards testing out how things will go when we have students back in our building,” Schneider said.
Board member Sharon Brooks asked Schneider what were some of the things learned through closing out the school year through distance learning.
“When teachers did the simplest things to reach out to kids, it meant a ton to the kids and parents,” he said. “I think we already know how powerful teachers are in the lives of kids, but I think that cemented it more.”
