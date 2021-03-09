When members of the Hastings Board of Education meet in April, they will consider wage increases for classified employees of 3.41% or $1 per hour, whichever is greater.
David Essink, director of human resources and operations for Hastings Public Schools, presented that proposed increase at the school board’s work session on Thursday.
“Our goal in doing this is to improve our compensation for our lowest-paid employees and to attract more candidates and to keep them at HPS,” he said.
Essink said the district has had trouble hiring classified staff in the past.
“We think this would be a really positive step,” he said.
The current annual expenditures are $5.48 million for 206 classified staff members.
Under Essink’s proposal, the amount would be $5.85 million if all of the current classified staff remain in place.
“In the big scheme of things that’s not a huge increase, but we think it’s a very reasonable one,” Essink said.
Among the entry-level salary range for classified staff changes, Essink highlighted the administrative assistant and the head high school custodian positions that have been moved to a higher range.
The entry-level salary range for the high school day custodian position is $13-$14 per hour. The administrative assistant entry-level salary range was $12.50-$13.50 per hour.
“The reason for that is we feel they are very far behind,” Essink said. “We’ve looked at comparisons, what other schools are paying and we’re quite a bit behind in those areas.”
There is no range for interpreters, who make $17 per hour, because the district doesn’t have full-time interpreters; they typically are brought in for meetings.
“It was really hard to have a range for them because they are just working an hour here and an hour there,” Essink said.
Essink also brought back the proposed registered nurse salary schedule.
He spoke during the January work session about a proposal for a maximum of five registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants.
The plan would put the RNs on the teacher salary schedule. Those nurses would have to wait two years to increase to the next wage step, whereas teachers move every year.
In the years in between, nurses still would get a raise based on the classified staff rates.
During Thursday’s work session, Essink included wages for registered nurses with and without bachelor’s degrees.
In each of the eight wage steps there is about a $1,600-per-year difference.
If registered nurses aren’t available, the district would look to hire a licensed practical nurse. The LPN wage would be about $5 per hour lower.
“It’s significantly lower, but it’s still higher than what we’ve been paying for LPNs,” Essink said.
During Monday’s regular meeting, in listing recent hires Essink announced the district selected Kerra Robinson to fill the recently created assistant director of special education.
The position would focus on the district’s students from birth to age 5, including the district preschool program.
Robinson currently is a resource teacher at Starr Elementary in Grand Island.
