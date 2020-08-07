School districts everywhere are looking for a few good substitute teachers.
Actually, it’s a lot more than just a few.
David Essink, director of human resources and operations for Hastings Public Schools, said the district had 71 substitute teachers available in 2019-20 and has just 49 available so far for the upcoming school year.
“And that’s everybody that’s signed up,” he said. “Some of them only sub occasionally. We’re down quite a bit, and we know that we’re going to have a higher need this year, too, just because of COVID and everything going on.”
This isn’t just an issue facing Hastings Public Schools, especially with so much concern over the health risks posed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“There’s a high need, and it’s not just us,” Essink said. “I think it’s all area schools. We just ask people to consider it, even if it’s just occasionally. Even if somebody could do it one day a week, we’d be glad to have them.”
He has contacted local colleges to recruit possible substitutes.
“Sometimes we can get some leads that way with either education students, or other students that are juniors or seniors can also apply for a local sub certificate.”
To receive a local substitute-teaching certificate, which allows the holder to substitute for 90 school days during the academic year in a specific school district, the applicant needs 60 hours of college credit.
To become a substitute teacher, the first step is to contact the Nebraska Department of Education online at www.education.ne.gov and complete the application process there.
Applicants will list the districts in which they plan to sub.
Essink said the Nebraska Department of Education needs to be contacted first to start the process and the local district needs to be contacted to send the letter to the Department of Education, giving that candidate permission to be a local sub.
Among requirements is an official transcript sent from the college where the applicant earned the 60 credits.
Other requirements include the completion of a professional education course as well as completion of the human relations training requirement.
If applicants haven’t had a human relations class previously, they will be required to take one. The classes can be taken locally or online. The district can help a candidate with that process if needed.
The local certificate is valid for three years.
“If somebody retires from another job and they’ve got a bachelor’s degree, or even 60 hours this is a great part-time job,” Essink said. “We’ve had people come from all different occupations that have some college credit and then we can get them working as a sub.”
Hastings Public Schools pays $145 per day.
“We have been raising it a little bit every year,” he said. “I think that’s probably pretty competitive in the area.”
There is also a state substitute certificate that has no limit for the number of days someone can substitute teach.
This certificate requires a bachelor’s degree in education.
Essink said this is a popular option for retired teachers and recent graduates who haven’t gotten a teaching job yet and are available. He thinks someone with a state substitute certificate could work every day.
“It’s a great way for them to get their foot in the door, too, possibly being a full-time teacher,” he said.
